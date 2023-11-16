GM wants to enter F1 through son of a racing legend

cadillac logo. (Photo by Antoni Antoniol/Getty Images) getty images

Detroit-based General Motors Co. wants to join Formula One, the world’s most prestigious global racing series, with the help of the son of a racing legend and using its Cadillac brand.

Andretti Racing, headed by Michael Andretti, is looking for a new F1 team.

For the Andretti clan, F1 is personal. Michael’s father, Mario Andretti, was F1 driving champion in 1978. Michael Andretti tried to follow in his father’s F1 footsteps in the 1990s. does not make sense.

Michael Andretti was successful as an open-wheel racing driver in the United States. But he never won the Indianapolis 500 race. His father won only one Indy 500, in 1969, despite fairly successful results elsewhere.

Michael Andretti has emerged as a major team owner in the IndyCar series. Young Andretti intends to become a team owner in F1.

For now, it is uncertain. On Tuesday, GM said it had “formally registered with the FIA ​​as a Formula 1 power unit manufacturer starting from the 2028 season.”

“We are thrilled that our new Andretti Cadillac F1 entry will be powered by a GM power unit,” GM president Mark Reuss said in a statement. “With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we are confident we will develop a successful power unit for the series, and establish Andretti Cadillac as a true works team. We will race with the best, at the highest level, with passion and dedication that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world.

F1, which has a major presence in Europe, is looking to expand its presence in the United States. There will be three races in America this year

GM rival Ford Motor Company had an F1 team before exiting the sport. In February, Ford said it was partnering with the Red Bull F1 Team. Ford has a long racing heritage, dating back to 2001 when Henry Ford won a race and used that victory to help found the automaker that bears his name.

GMs want to be part of the action. The Andretti clan wants to be a force in F1 again. We will see what the outcome is.