GM, UAW reach tentative agreement after weeks of contract talks

Less than 48 hours after a union strike at the automaker’s Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee, the Detroit Free Press has learned that General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative agreement.

A person familiar with the agreement said the parties reached the deal Monday morning after resolving questions about the automaker’s joint venture battery plants. The person asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the deal.

The UAW already has a tentative agreement it signed with Ford Motor Co. last Wednesday. It struck a deal with Stellantis on Saturday that is similar to the deal it struck with Ford.

Despite marathon early-morning bargaining sessions with GM over the past few days, the two sides remained at an impasse, leading the union to order a walkout in Spring Hill late Saturday night and increasing pressure on GM to resign. Went. Temporary agreement.

A GM spokesman declined to comment Monday morning.

The person familiar with the agreement said the main issue was a deal centered on how to include Ultium Cell LLC battery plants in a master labor contract between the UAW and GM. Altium Sales is a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solutions, so the legal language to allow for a master contract was complex.

Ultimately, the agreement with GM is a success because it will allow the JV workforce to vote on unionizing future plants and then decide whether they want their own contract or be part of the master contract. GM already operates an Ultium cell plant in Northeast Ohio and is building two more Ultium cell plants: one in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and another in Lansing, both expected to begin operation within the next two years. Expected to do. GM will begin building a fourth battery plant in northern Indiana next year with South Korean-based Samsung SDI, and it will open in 2026.

details we know

The tentative agreement between GM and the UAW would match the financial terms of the Ford deal, the person said. This includes a 25% salary increase over the lifetime of the 4.5-year contract ending on April 30, 2028. There is a reinstatement of the 2009 cost-of-living adjustment formula, the same profit-sharing formula Ford came up with, a three-year progression in top pay and the end of tiered pay scales until the end of the contract.

Like other GM facilities, workers at the Altium Sales Plant in Warren, Ohio, near GM’s former Lordstown Assembly Plant, will automatically receive an 11% raise in the first year of the contract, bringing their wages to $35 an hour.

By the end of the contract, GM workers’ wages will be about $42 an hour. The person said the agreement will give GM workers at some plants an opportunity to move to battery plants or electric vehicle plants to secure jobs as GM transitions to an all-electric future.

The UAW National GM Council is expected to vote later this week and if it approves the deal, it will go to local leaders to discuss with rank-and-file members who will vote to approve or reject the deal. do.

UAW President Shawn outlined the top items in the Ford contract Sunday night, saying he and union negotiators “wholeheartedly” support it for ratification. He urged people to visit www.uaw.org/ford2023 for more information about the offer. Ford’s local union leaders will review the contract terms with members in the coming days and then Ford members will vote on it.

Pressure was being created to make a deal

President Joe Biden was briefly asked by reporters aboard Air Force One this morning about the UAV deal with GM and he said, “I think it’s great,” giving a thumbs up. “I’ll talk to you later,” he added, suggesting he might have more to say.

Some GM strikers were still reluctant to react to the news. Michael Martin, shop chairman for UAW Local 174, which represents workers at GM’s customer care and aftersales plant in Ypsilanti Township, declined to comment to a Free Press reporter until he had time to review the details of the deal. There was no time.

Lansing Delta Township employee Mike Yakim, who worked at Lordstown Assembly in Ohio for 10 years, said he’s interested in learning more about how relocation to battery plants would work because his family still lives in the Lordstown area. Lives and he probably want to get it. Returned to work in Altium sales. He also wants to know what kind of retirement package will be offered.

After both the Ford and Stellantis deals were struck, labor experts said there was pressure on GM to reach a temporary agreement with the UAW, particularly with the strike action at Spring Hill Assembly.

“All signs are pointing to the end game here,” Peter Berg, professor of employment relations and director of the School of Human Resources and Labor Relations at Michigan State University, told the Free Press. “Once you get a deal, it allows other parties to look at it and say, ‘Okay, what’s good for us?’ “I think they’re probably close but not close at this point. We’re thinking a few days. When an agreement comes, it will be a lot easier for others to come.”

A big motivation is cost. On Tuesday, GM said the union’s targeted standup strike would result in a loss of about $200 million a week in production revenue in the fourth quarter, depending on the plants that were closed at the time. That figure did not include GM’s Arlington Assembly Plant in Texas, where GM makes its profit-making large SUVs, which the UAW visited later that day. This also did not include strike action against the Spring Hill Assembly. Stellantis has not yet released a cost figure, but labor experts estimate it will be similar to GM’s costs.

“Now is the time GM looks at what the overall framework is with Ford and does that. Otherwise, they are paying $200 million a week with the uncertainty of more plants going out,” the labor expert said. and Professor Emeritus Harley Shaiken said. University of California, Berkeley.

There was also pressure from the UAW to end it, Berg said. Union leaders know some members bear a greater burden than others, as some members have been on strike since Sept. 15, when GM’s Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri, Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant and Stellantis’ Toledo North Assembly plant. The strike had started in the complex. Fenn has since gradually expanded the strike to other facilities in the Detroit Three, with about 45,000 of the 150,000 autoworkers on the picket line at the strike’s peak.

“It’s starting to get worse for the people who are on strike at $500 a week wages,” Berg said. “At some point the union’s cohesion breaks down and it’s important to maintain that because they all have to vote on the agreement. You don’t want that kind of division.”

Then again, auto parts suppliers are also concerned and watching this closely, Berg said. Many have had to lay off hundreds of workers as the plants they supply parts to shut down due to the strike.

While the Ford and Stellantis strikers have now called off the strike, preparing to return to work as they consider their temporary contracts for ratification, the following GM facilities are still on strike: 18 parts distribution centers , Wentzville Assembly in Missouri, Lansing Delta Township Assembly in Michigan, Arlington Assembly in Texas and Spring Hill Assembly.

