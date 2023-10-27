GM, UAW may move closer to a labor agreement after marathon negotiating session

Members of the striking United Auto Workers (UAW) picket at the General Motors Lansing Delta plant in Delta Township, Michigan on September 29, 2023.

DETROIT – Contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers and General Motors are set to resume Friday afternoon after intense negotiations that lasted Thursday night and into the morning, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The potential deal is based on a tentative agreement the union reached with Ford Motor on Wednesday and appears to be near the finish line, said three sources who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity because negotiations are ongoing. Is private.

GM CEO Mary Barra and UAW President Shawn Fenn both participated in the marathon bargaining, although union leaders were doing so virtually, two sources said.

Fain was attempting to negotiate simultaneously with GM and Chrysler parent Stellantis, who were hosting talks with the union about 30 minutes away from each other. Stellantis also held extensive talks overnight, including North American COO Mark Stewart, two sources said.

Stellantis may also reach an agreement after early morning talks between the two sides, although issues still remain. According to a source, the two sides are scheduled to meet again on Friday afternoon.

Sources said the talks remain fluid and are subject to change. Spokespeople for GM, Stellantis and the UAW declined to comment on specific details of the negotiations.

The potential agreements would end six weeks of targeted labor strikes by the union after it failed to reach new deals before a September 14 deadline. The union called back striking Ford workers after reaching a tentative agreement with the automaker.

Ford’s deal included a 25% pay increase over the term of the agreement, including an initial raise of 11%. The raises and benefits cumulatively increase top wages to more than $40 an hour, including a 68% increase for starting wages to more than $28 an hour.

It also restored cost-of-living adjustments, reduced the eight-year path to top pay to three years and provided other significantly increased benefits, including the right to strike at plant closings. .

Any tentative deal must still be approved by local UAW leaders and then approved by a simple majority of each automaker’s union-represented workers.

The progress came after contentious negotiations between UAW leaders, including Fenn, and company officials, which saw thousands of union members walk out of plants and sit in on strike beginning September 15.

GM, Ford, and Stellantis have collectively lost billions of dollars in production due to the strikes. Ford said Tuesday that the union strike has cost it $1.3 billion and that if members approve the agreement, labor costs per vehicle produced would increase by about $850 to $900.

The proposed agreements are record-setting for the union, which was far more confrontational and strategic during negotiations than in recent history.

The union began negotiations with all three automakers simultaneously, breaking recent history when UAW leaders bargained with each automaker individually, selecting a dominant company to focus efforts on and The remaining deals were then separated by a major temporary agreement.

It was not immediately clear how much the labor deals would increase labor costs for the companies, which had argued that acceding to all of the union’s demands would hurt their competitiveness and even long-term viability.

Deutsche Bank recently estimated that the total cost of the agreement would increase Ford by $6.2 billion over the life of the agreement; $7.2 billion in GM; and $6.4 billion in Stellantis.

