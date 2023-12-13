GM still plans to stop selling gas-powered vehicles by 2035–CEO

by David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors CEO Mary Barra said on Wednesday the Detroit automaker still plans to start selling all-electric vehicles by 2035, even though it has recently delayed some EV production.

“Our plan is to sell only EVs, light-duty EVs at that time, but certainly we’ll be responsive to where the customers are, but we have a plan to do that,” Barra told reporters after an appearance. Washington Economic Club.

GM in October said it was abandoning a goal of making 400,000 EVs between 2022 and mid-2024 because it was delaying production of electric pickup trucks by a year at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. GM also canceled a $5 billion plan to jointly develop affordable EVs with Honda Motor in October.

The Biden administration is pushing aggressive vehicle emissions regulations and Barra said they should be achieved.

“I think we’re in a good position in terms of the number of EV launches that we have,” Barra said Wednesday. “I think we just need to make sure the rules stay consistent with where customers are, that’s where charging should be.”

The American Automotive Policy Council, representing GM, Ford Motor and Stellantis, in October urged regulators to reduce the proposed fuel economy target for trucks from 4% to 2% annually, saying the proposal would be “adverse to truck fleets.” Will make an impact.”

US automakers separately warned that fuel economy penalties would cost GM $6.5 billion, Stellantis billion and Ford $1 billion. Reuters reported in June that GM paid $128.2 million in fines in 2016 and 2017, marking the first time the automaker had paid a fuel economy penalty.

Automakers have also raised concerns over the Energy Department’s proposal to significantly revise the way petroleum-equivalent fuel economy ratings are calculated for EVs. Barra met with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and raised the issue, sources told Reuters.

GM said in October that it might support the administration’s fuel economy proposal if the Energy Department rescinds its petroleum-equivalent proposal.

