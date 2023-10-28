GM, Stellantis to offer pay increases included in UAW-Ford deal

General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are expected to offer the United Auto Workers (UAW) union a deal that would mirror the recent agreement with Ford.

UAW members and Ford reached a temporary labor agreement Wednesday, the union announced, ending a six-week strike at the company. The deal includes 25 percent pay increases over four years, with 11 percent coming in the first year. The UAW said wages could rise as much as 33 percent as the cost of living rises.

UAW President Sean Fenn will join the factories in a partial strike if GM and Stellantis don’t follow Ford’s lead, the Associated Press reports.

“I don’t think of anyone who would be willing to give anything to the other two automakers to break this pattern,” Art Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University, told the AP.

More strikes could hurt companies, especially GM’s profitable truck plants. GM said Tuesday it was losing about $200 million a week because of the strike, the AP reported.

UAW Ford workers will return to work pending a temporary deal, but the agreement must be approved by a majority of its 57,000 members to take effect.

Ford confirmed the deal in a statement late Wednesday. GM and Stellantis are feeling the pressure after President Biden praised the Ford deal in a public statement.

According to the AP, GM has agreed to pull its new electric vehicle battery factories into the UAW’s national contract, which unionized them. Electric vehicle production is one of the key points of focus for the striking workers, as the industry prepares to increase production in the coming years.

