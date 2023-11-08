GM, Stellantis invest in EV magnet startup to reduce dependence on China

(Reuters) – General Motors and Stellantis said on Wednesday they will invest in startup Niron Magnetics, part of a plan to develop electric-vehicle magnets without rare earths as the automotive industry aims to reduce its dependence on China. .

The automaker joined Niron’s latest $33 million funding round and plans to collaborate to help develop permanent magnets built without rare earths, a move that if successful could pave the way for using the materials to transition to EVs. Will give a new shape to the way of.

“Permanent magnets are the unsung heroes and essential components of countless parts in your vehicle,” Niron CEO Jonathan Rowntree told reporters on a call. “Where they have the biggest impact for GM is in the drivetrains of their future EVs. Today, about 90% of the supply of rare-earth magnets is dependent on China.”

The move follows China’s announcement in October that it would require export permits for certain graphite products, which are also used in EVs, to protect national security.

Financial terms of the Niron round were not disclosed by the companies, but a person familiar with the deal, who asked not to be identified, said GM invested $7 million and Stellantis invested $5 million.

Anirvan Coomer, President of GM Ventures, said, “We believe Neeron’s unique technology can play an important role in reducing rare earth minerals from EV motors and further strengthen our North American-based supply chain for EVs. Can help increase it.”

Permanent magnets are essentially the EV’s motor, helping to transfer power into motion.

EV motors typically contain parts made from rare-earth minerals such as terbium, dysprosium, praseodymium and neodymium, which are expensive and currently processed almost entirely overseas.

“Making powerful magnets from abundant commodity materials reduces new production from rare earth mine development and reduces overall environmental impact,” said Adam Bazieh, managing partner of Stellantis Ventures.

Minneapolis-based Niron said it believes its iron nitride magnet – which it has branded as the Clean Earth Magnet – is more magnetic than traditional permanent magnets made from neodymium and praseodymium.

“Given the concentration of supply in China, this rare earth industry has a lot of manufacturing footprint and a lack of price transparency,” said Tom Grainger, senior director at Niron.

The deal comes despite GM’s 2021 agreement to buy rare-earth magnets from MP Materials. MP has struggled to refine its rare earths in California, but is building a magnet facility in Texas.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and Ernest Scheider in New York; Editing by Ben Kleiman and Matthew Lewis)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com