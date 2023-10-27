GM, Stellantis in intense union talks to reach new contract

The GM logo is seen in front of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, US, on March 16, 2021. Reuters/Rebecca Cook/File Photo Get licensing rights

Oct 27 (Reuters) – Talks between General Motors (GM.N) and the United Auto Workers resumed on Friday as they engaged in intense bargaining to try to reach a labor contract agreement to end a six-week-old strike. Has happened. Discussions with Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI) were due to resume soon.

Ford Motor (FN) on Wednesday was the first of Detroit’s Big Three car makers to negotiate a deal to settle a strike by 45,000 Detroit Three auto workers since mid-September. The deal will likely set a pattern for new contracts with GM and Stellantis.

Talks with GM and Stellantis, which began Thursday, continued into the early hours of Friday before being adjourned. GM resumed talks at 11 a.m. EDT Friday and Stellantis was expected to resume at 1 p.m., the sources said, adding that both automakers expect to reach an agreement soon.

GM CEO Mary Barra and UAW President Shawn Fenn took part in Thursday’s talks. Sources said GM and both Stellantis and the UAW were very close on economic provisions but some final issues, including the use of temporary workers, remained under discussion.

GM shares were down 2.6% at $27.82 at midday, after hitting a low of $27.32, the weakest intraday price since August 2020. Stellantis shares were down 1.3% at $18.24 in New York.

The Ford agreement, which still has to be approved by union members, includes a 25% pay raise over the life of the 4-1/2-year contract, increased retirement contributions, and eliminating low-wage tiers for workers. Parts operations at Ford.

It also reduced the time to top pay from eight to three years and the UAW won the right to strike if the plant closed.

The UAW said that when compounding and cost-of-living increases are taken into account, the deal equates to an overall wage increase of more than 33%.

Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Thursday that the strike has cost the automaker $1.3 billion in earnings and the loss of 80,000 vehicles.

