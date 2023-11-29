Members of the United Auto Workers strike at the General Motors Lansing Delta Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan on September 29, 2023.

Bill Pugliano | getty images

General Motors expects the new labor contracts with the United Auto Workers and Canadian union Unifor will increase its costs by $9.3 billion and add about $575 to costs per vehicle over the life of the deal.

Most of those cost increases stem from GM’s deal with the UAW that is set to expire in April 2028. The agreement, which was ratified earlier this month, includes hourly wage increases of at least 25%, the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments and enhancements. Profit-sharing payments along with other benefits.

The GM-UAW agreement followed contentious negotiations between the two sides, which included personal attacks, political mudslinging and nearly six weeks of targeted labor strikes by the union.

Some of the increased costs may be passed on to consumers in the form of higher vehicle prices, although GM – as well as fellow Detroit automakers, Ford Motor and Stellantis, which also negotiated new labor agreements – may have to cut operations such as There are many other options. Reduction in headcount and other means to help offset costs.

GM disclosed the impact of the expected labor deal as part of a business update on Wednesday, in which it launched an accelerated $10 billion stock buyback, increased its dividend and restated its full-year 2023 guidance.

GM said Wednesday that the UAW’s targeted strikes, which ended in late October, resulted in a $1.1 billion loss in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, in 2023. Another cost will be additional wages, bonuses and other benefits for that labor contract and Unifor agreement. $200 million this year, the automaker said.

GM said the $9.3 billion increase in labor costs is expected to be as follows: $1.5 billion in 2024; $1.8 billion in 2025; $2.1 billion in 2026; $2.5 billion in 2027; and $1.1 billion by January-April 2028.

GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement Wednesday the company is finalizing a budget for next year that “will fully offset the incremental costs of our new labor agreements.”

GM’s expected vehicle costs include an increase of $500 per vehicle in 2024. Crosstown rival Ford last month estimated additional costs of between $850 and $900 per assembled vehicle.

At the time, Ford CFO John Lawler said the company was working to “find productivity and efficiency and cost reductions across the entire company” to offset additional costs and meet previously announced profitability goals. This included canceling or postponing $12 billion of investments related to electric vehicles.

Ford is expected to provide investors with more information about the cost impacts soon.

Chrysler-parent Stellantis, which was the second of the so-called “Big 3” U.S. automakers to reach an agreement with the UAW, has not disclosed the expected cost of its labor deal with the union.

