Tasek Gelugor, Dec 2 — The Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda) has been successful in helping its entrepreneurs increase their income through the mentor-mentee programme, which was launched this year.

PERDA General Manager Mohammad Asri Baharum said that through the programme, participants were given training and guidance on how to run a business and become successful entrepreneurs.

“Under the Curtain currently has 500 entrepreneurs, and earlier this year, we are launching the Mentor Mentee program, which will focus on providing training to participants and equipping them with knowledge from successful entrepreneurs and mentors.

“This year, we selected 55 people to participate in the program to receive training, which began in February and ended six months later, with 16 series of classes covering all aspects of entrepreneurship such as accounting and marketing. Were involved.

“Through the programme, they also undergo an internship program under a mentor. The initiative appears to be effective, as the entrepreneurs involved were able to increase their income by 90 per cent,” he said after the launch of ‘.Himpunan Keusahavanaan Perda 2023′ event today.

The program was moderated by Rashidi Zeinol, Chairman of the State Business, Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Committee.

Mohammad Asri said the Mentor Mentee program will continue next year, with 55 more entrepreneurs, including those in the service industry, selected to participate to help them increase their income.

He said that every year, Perda allocates RM1.5 million to run various entrepreneur development programmes, including the Mentor Mentee Programme, and hence, he hopes the group will make full use of the assistance provided. – Bernama

Source: www.malaymail.com