GM says an everyday item could be key to removing rare earth metals from EV motors: '[The] Unique technology can play an important role'

General Motors is partnering with a magnetics company from the American Norse country on a project that could eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth elements in electric vehicle motors.

Minneapolis-based Niron Magnetics is replacing so-called rare-earth metals — expensive and difficult-to-collect elements that are part of a market mostly controlled by overseas supply chains — with iron nitride.

GM plans to use the technology in “clean earth magnet” motors that will power future EVs, the company said in a press release.

Magnets convert electricity into motion in EV motors, and Niron experts claim their innovation checks all the key boxes for success. Iron nitride creates a magnet that has high field strength and temperature range, has the low-cost advantage of a durable material, and a supply chain that is not affected by foreign market stresses.

Niron experts praise iron nitride in a video clip. They promote it as having the highest magnetic field strength of “any” magnetic material. The company claims that its impact can be felt on the EV, energy and industrial sectors.

“This means that all the devices that rely on permanent magnets – to generate electricity, to run cars, to operate industrial equipment – ​​could all become lighter, less expensive and more efficient with this new kind of material. Are,” former Niron CEO Andy Blackburn said in the clip.

According to the press release, GM claims it is “deeply committed to an all-electric future”. According to the company, the Niron partnership will support the electrification effort.

Anirvan Coomer, president of GM Ventures, said in the press release, “We believe Neeron’s unique technology can play an important role in reducing rare earth minerals from EV motors and our North American-based supply of EVs “Can help take the series forward.” “Our path to an all-electric future will be enabled not only by our own research and development efforts, but also by investments in the next generation of technology from startups and established companies outside our four walls.”

The EV sector is becoming competitive with regular reports of new innovations, lower costs and greater range.

Fortune reports that EV sales in the United States are projected to set a record this year, accounting for 9% of passenger vehicles sold. If this is realized, it would increase by 7.3% in 2022. Earlier this year, GM overtook Ford to become the country’s second-largest EV seller with 20,670 vehicles in the first quarter, according to CNBC.

According to the news agency, the field at large is still far behind Tesla, as the company sold more than 161,000 during the same period.

“We think our clean earth magnets can help GM in its goal of putting everyone in an EV,” Niron CEO Jonathan Rowntree said in a GM press release.

