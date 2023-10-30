GM reaches a temporary agreement with the UAW, ending the Detroit automakers' strike after six weeks

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers and General Motors have agreed to a deal that will end collective bargaining talks between the union and Detroit automakers after more than six weeks of targeted U.S. labor strikes, sources told CNBC.

GM is the last Detroit automaker to reach an agreement with the union after historically contentious negotiations. Thousands of workers across the country went on strike after the government failed to reach an agreement by the September 14 deadline.

Two sources familiar with the GM-UAW talks said talks took place last night and into the morning to reach an agreement. News of the deal was first reported by Bloomberg on Monday.

Spokespeople for the UAW and GM declined to comment Monday.

Ford Motor was the first company to reach a tentative agreement with the union on Wednesday, followed by an agreement with Chrysler-parent Stellantis on Saturday.

The four-and-a-half-year temporary agreement still must be approved by each automaker’s members. The core economics of the deals, such as the 25% wage increase, were different from Ford’s initial deal.

Members of the United Auto Workers, or UAW, Local 230 and their supporters hold a sit-in in front of the Chrysler Corporate Parts Division in Ontario, California, on September 26, 2023.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | getty images

The union said the Ford and Stellantis deals say the raises and benefits cumulatively raise top wages to more than $40 an hour, including a 68% increase to bring starting wages to more than $28 an hour .

Those deals also restored cost-of-living adjustments, reduced the eight-year path to top pay to three years and provided other significantly increased benefits, including the right to strike during plant closings. .

The GM deal matches those reforms, sources told CNBC.

GM, Ford, and Stellantis have collectively lost billions of dollars in production due to the strikes. Ford said Thursday that the union strike has cost it $1.3 billion and that if the agreement is ratified by members, labor costs per vehicle produced would increase by about $850 to $900.

GM said Tuesday that the strike cost it about $800 million.

The proposed agreements are record-setting for the union, which was far more confrontational and strategic during negotiations than in recent history.

The union began negotiations with all three automakers simultaneously, breaking recent history when UAW leaders bargained with each automaker individually, selecting a dominant company to focus efforts on and The remaining deals were then separated by a major temporary agreement.

It was not immediately clear how much the labor deals would increase labor costs for the companies, which had argued that acceding to all of the union’s demands would hurt their competitiveness and even long-term viability.

Deutsche Bank recently estimated that the total cost of the agreement would increase Ford by $6.2 billion over the life of the agreement; $7.2 billion in GM; and $6.4 billion in Stellantis.

