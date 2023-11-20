GM opts out of 2024 Super Bowl after four years of EV-promoting ads

After four years of using the most-watched television program in America to promote its electric vehicles, GM will not participate in the 2024 Super Bowl. The move comes after a four-year series of pro-EV ads.

No GM-Netflix EV ads during 2024 Super Bowl?

Who can forget General Motors’ Super Bowl ad with Netflix and Will Ferrell last year?

The 1-minute ad featured Ferrell going through various Netflix scenes promoting EVs. The clip features GM electric vehicles, including the Chevy Silverado EV, Blazer EV, Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV.

GM has used the platform to promote its upcoming EV for the past four years. In 2020, GM teamed up with LeBron James to promote its GMC Hummer EV as a “quiet revolution”.

The following year, Will Ferrell again spoke about how Norway is “out-EVing” the US with its Ultium vehicles. This includes the Cadillac Lyriq and the GMC Hummer EV.

And then, in 2022, we saw GM promoting its Ultium platform again with Austin Powers’ nemesis “Dr.” evil.”

Will Ferrell navigating Netflix’s Army of the Dead in a GMC Sierra EV Denali / Credit: General Motors/Netflix

However, this year will be a different story. GM is not planning to advertise during the 2024 Super Bowl.

A GM spokesperson confirmed the decision. automotive news associated advertising age, The move comes as GM has pushed back new model launches by abandoning work on EVs altogether.

CEO Mary Barra said last month that GM was delaying the launches of the Equinox, Silverado RST and GMC Sierra Denali EVs. Barra said GM is “taking immediate steps to increase the profitability of our EV portfolio.” This includes “controlling the pace of our EV acceleration in 2024 and 2025.”

GM Super Bowl ad starring Will Ferrell in 2021 (Source: GM-Trucks.com)

GM’s leader explained that the decision was to “maintain strong pricing.” Honda also recently announced it was abandoning plans to make affordable EVs with GM.

Despite this, Barra says GM is in the midst of “consolidating” its EV business, and will then accelerate further.

Electrek’s Tech

GM has already announced several cost-cutting initiatives. Barra earlier this year unveiled a $2 billion net fixed-cost program and another “winning with simplicity” plan to improve efficiency.

The news also comes after the UAW and GM reached a record labor agreement that will result in a 25% increase in base pay.

GM has struggled to increase production of its Altium vehicles so far. The automaker showed some progress in Q3 with new models, including launching the Blazer EV and Silverado EV (WT) versions.

With several new models expected to debut next year, it looks like GM is making better use of its investment.

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate income. More.

Source: electrek.co