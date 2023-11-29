General Motors is trying to regain Wall Street’s confidence in 2024 with a number of investor-focused initiatives on Wednesday after a tumultuous year.

The Detroit automaker is starting a stock buyback, increasing its dividend and restating its full-year 2023 guidance.

Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors Co. (GM) speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 2, 2022.

The Detroit automaker plans to boost its quarterly dividend by 33% to 12 cents a share next year; Initiate accelerated $10 billion share buybacks; And restated its 2023 guidance to include an estimated $1.1 billion in earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT-adjusted impact, from nearly six weeks of U.S. labor strikes by the United Auto Workers union.

GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement that the company is finalizing a budget for next year that “will fully offset the incremental costs of our new labor agreements and the long-term plan we are executing for the business.” This includes reducing the capital intensity of production, developing products.” Even more efficiently, and will further reduce our fixed and variable costs.”

GM shares jumped nearly 6% during premarket trading on Wednesday. As of the announcement, the stock was down 14.1% so far this year.

GM’s restated 2023 guidance also includes:

Net income attributable to shareholders was $9.1 billion to $9.7 billion, compared with the previous estimate of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion.

Adjusted EBIT of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $12.0 billion to $14.0 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share, including stock buybacks, were about $7.20 to $7.70, compared with the previous outlook of $7.15 to $8.15.

EPS is in the $6.52 to $7.02 range, including stock buybacks, compared to the previous outlook of $6.54 to $7.54.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow was $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $7.0 billion to $9.0 billion.

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities of $19.5 billion to $21.0 billion, compared with $17.4 billion to $20.4 billion in the previous outlook.

GM withdrew its guidance when it reported its third-quarter earnings on October 24, citing instability caused by UAW negotiations and labor strikes. The work stoppage ended on October 30 when both sides reached a temporary agreement.

Before the UAW strikes, CFO Paul Jacobson said the company was on track to achieve “the upper half” of its earnings forecast.

At the time, GM said the UAW strikes caused the automaker to lose approximately $800 million in pretax income due to reduced vehicle production, including $200 million during the third quarter.

GM stock rose after several business updates on Wednesday.

GM said Wednesday it now estimates 2023 capital spending will be between $11.0 billion and $11.5 billion, down from prior guidance of between $11 billion and $12 billion, particularly for EVs. The relationship is driven by previously announced plans to delay some new products and investments.

Barra said in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday that he was “disappointed” with production this year of the company’s next-generation EVs, known as Altium vehicles.

He said the company expects “significantly higher Ultium EV production and significant improvement in EV margins.”

GM has said it plans to earn low to mid-single-digit EBIT-adjusted margins on its EV portfolio in 2025, before the positive impact of clean energy tax credits.

Barra also said the automaker is “addressing challenges” at its majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise.

Cruise recently issued a voluntary recall affecting 950 of its robotaxis and suspended all vehicle operations on public roads after several incidents that have drawn concern from first responders, labor activists, and local elected officials, particularly in San Francisco. There was criticism.

The incidents, particularly an accident involving a pedestrian in October, led to the resignation of CEO and co-founder Kyle Vogt from the company.

“Our priority now is to focus the team on security, transparency and accountability,” Barra said. “We must rebuild trust with regulators at the local, state and federal levels, as well as with first responders and the communities in which Cruise will operate.”

The accelerated stock buybacks involve a total of $10 billion to the banks implementing the program, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Citibank.

GM will immediately receive and retire $6.8 billion worth of its common stock. GM had approximately 1.37 billion shares of common stock outstanding prior to the program.

The total number of shares ultimately repurchased under the initiative will be determined at the end of the program, which is expected to occur during the fourth quarter. It will be based on an average of the daily volume-weighted prices of GM stock.

Outside of the announced program, GM said it would have $1.4 billion of capacity remaining “for additional, opportunistic share repurchases” under its share repurchase authorization.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

