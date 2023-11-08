GM is recalling Cruise 950 robotaxis after pedestrian collisions

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle venture owned by General Motors, has recalled 950 of its robotaxis after they struck pedestrians in San Francisco last month.

Previously, the company halted all of its driverless operations following an October 2 collision, during which a pedestrian was thrown into the path of a Cruise robotaxi by a human driver in a separate car, who then hit him first. Had given.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filings and prior statements from the company, the Cruise autonomous vehicle braked aggressively before the collision and then tried to pull over to the side of the road. During this, the vehicle dragged the pedestrian for about 20 feet.

The October 2 collision triggered a federal investigation. The collision, along with Cruise’s revelations, led California regulators to strip the company of its permit to operate driverless vehicles in the state unless they have a human safety driver.

Rival Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, continues to operate driverless fleets in and out of California.

According to Cruise’s filing with NHTSA on November 7, following the collision, Cruise was found to have flaws in its automated driving system software, specifically related to its “collision detection subsystem.”

Cruise wrote in a filing with the federal vehicle safety agency: “Under certain circumstances, a collision may occur, after which the collision detection subsystem may cause Cruise AV to attempt to swerve out of traffic instead of remaining stationary if a pullover does not occur.” Desired post-collision response. This problem may occur after a collision with a pedestrian standing low to the ground in the path of the AV.”

In a separate blog post on Wednesday, Cruz said that in addition to implementing the voluntary recall, the company is now searching to hire a chief safety officer. Lewis Zhang, vice president of security and systems at Cruise, is serving as interim chief security officer, overseeing the company’s security reviews and investigations, according to a company statement.

Cruise has launched a third-party review of the October 2 incident, relying on engineering consulting firm Exponent as well as a law firm famous for its work on behalf of Tesla and Elon Musk, Quinn Emanuel.

After Cruise lost permits in California and faced public backlash over safety concerns, the company temporarily suspended production of its Cruise Origin driverless vans. Cruise and GM had planned to produce small quantities of these autonomous shuttles in Detroit. Unveiled in 2020, the Origin has no steering wheel or acceleration pedal, and seats six passengers.

GM said last month that the company lost about $1.9 billion on Cruise between January and September this year, including $732 million in the third quarter alone.

