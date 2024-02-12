GM has confirmed pricing for the Equinox EV starting at $34,995. Range: 319 miles.

GM (GM) Chevrolet finally offered more details on pricing for its upcoming Equinox EV — and it will indeed target the lower end of the market, of which it has offered very little.

In the fall GM said the entry-level Equinox EV would sell for around $35,000, now Chevrolet has confirmed that dealer orders are expected to begin soon, Chevy says the entry-level Equinox EV in 1LT FWD (front wheel drive) trim Will start at $34,995. With availability in the fall. Destination charge: However, an additional $1,395.

GM also said it expects the Equinox EV to have an EPA-rated 319 miles of range (FWD), a mark compared to other cheaper EV offerings like the Nissan Leaf (XX) and Chevy’s other stablemate, the now-discontinued Bolt. This is an important figure.

New and affordable: Chevrolet’s new model, the Chevrolet Equinox EV. (Photo: Jacek Bozarski/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Full trim levels and pricing for the Equinox EV will be as follows, not including destination charges:

1LT FWD starts at $34,995 (available later in 2024)

2LT FWD starts at $43,295

2RS FWD starting at $44,795

3LT FWD starting at $45,295

3RS FWD starts at $46,795

The fully loaded 3RS is priced at a reasonable $46,800. But its base model starts at less than $35 thousand, which is very attractive in a market with little to offer in the entry-level EV space. Plus, GM has confirmed that the Equinox EV qualifies for a $7,500 federal EV tax credit, meaning it can be had for as little as $27,495, not including destination, and additional state EV There is a possibility of layering on tax incentives.

A bargain: the Chevrolet Equinox EV. (Photo: Jacek Bozarski/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Big question? How much money will I make (or not make) as a GM on Equinox? GM has said it intends to achieve low, single-digit profitability [EBIT EV margin] Leveraging the Ultium battery platform in 2025—and across all of its EV models—will help reduce costs.

GM is also adopting a different strategy from its rival Ford. GM intends to introduce EVs in the entry-level, midsize, truck and luxury crossover and SUV product categories. Ford (F) CEO Jim Farley revealed after the company’s latest earnings report that it intends to pursue only the lower end of the EV market with cheaper Gen-2 EVs and the higher end with trucks and full-size vans . This means it will leave the middle of the market.

Tesla is also aiming to offer an affordable next generation, reportedly targeting a $27,000 entry-level EV, which will debut in 2025.

Prasad Subramaniam is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. you can follow him Twitter and on Instagram,

Source: finance.yahoo.com