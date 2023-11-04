General Motors plans to invest about $13 billion in U.S. facilities by April 2028, the United Auto Workers union announced as part of its recent tentative agreement with the automaker.

DETROIT — General Motors plans to invest about $13 billion in U.S. facilities by April 2028, the United Auto Workers union said as part of its recent tentative agreement with the automaker.

GM has already announced some planned investments such as $4 billion at Orion Assembly in suburban Detroit and $2 billion for new electric vehicles in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Others, like $1.25 billion for a future electric vehicle plant in Lansing Grand River, are new.

Many of the new investments include hundreds of millions of dollars for assembly plants as well as engine and component plants to support or add additional volume.

Details of the tentative agreement were released Saturday after local UAW leaders approved the deal with GM, which still must be approved by a simple majority of the union’s 46,000 members with the automaker. GM was the last Detroit automaker to reach a tentative agreement after Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis.

The union discloses investment and product details to show job security to members.

GM’s U.S. investment through the 4 ½-tier temporary terms compares to the $8.1 billion announced by the union at Ford and $18.9 billion at Stellantis, which also includes $6.2 billion at a previously announced parts plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

The details disclosed by the union for GM did not include previously announced billions of investments in four joint venture battery cell plants in the US, including three upcoming facilities.

GM declined to comment on the release details, citing a statement from CEO Mary Barra when the tentative deal was initially announced: “GM is pleased to reach a tentative agreement with the UAW That reflects the team’s contributions while enabling us to continue investing in our future and providing good jobs in America,” she said. “We look forward to getting everyone back to work across all of our operations, delivering great products to our customers, and winning as a team.”

The temporary labor agreement was announced Monday after nearly six weeks of targeted strikes by the union against GM, Stellantis and Ford, also known as the “Big Three” automakers. The work stoppage began on September 15 after the UAW failed to reach a deal covering 146,000 UAW members with automakers by the strike deadline.

“There’s a reason why the Big Three and their allies feel like they’ve just been taken to the cleaners,” UAW Vice President Mike Booth said during an online broadcast Saturday. This contract includes wage increases and economic benefits. That’s something we’ve never seen before.” “The profit in this contract is more than four times that of the previous contract.”

Like the UAW’s tentative agreement with Stellantis and Ford, the deal includes a 25% wage increase, bonuses and other advanced benefits for autoworkers, such as profit-sharing payments and a $5,000 ratification bonus.

The 25% increase includes an 11% increase upon ratification, followed by a 3% increase over the next three years and then a 5% increase in September 2027.

At GM, the union also made big profits by cutting various tiers or tiers of workers in order to get the same or similar wages as their traditional colleagues in assembly plants. UAW President Shawn Fenn said some workers would get an immediate 89% raise if approved by members.

“One of our central goals in this round of negotiations was to eliminate tiers,” Fenn said during the broadcast. “Although we didn’t win everything, we have made huge progress at GM. We have done more to eliminate pay levels than any of the Big Three.”

New employees added to the agreement include employees from GM’s Ultium Cell joint venture for battery cells, Fain confirmed Saturday. Battery workers will get a pay increase between $6 and $8 an hour, he said.

Fain on Saturday reiterated the union’s plan to use record contracts with GM, Ford and Stellantis to get other automakers to unionize.

Fenn said, “We are not being coy or quiet about our plans: Our goal is to spend the next few years organizing auto workers across this country.” “The Big Three aren’t the only auto companies making record profits. Auto workers at Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Tesla are also entitled to record contracts.”

Toyota Motor announced plans to raise wages at its US factories earlier this week. The new rates will give top-rated hourly manufacturing workers in Kentucky a nearly 9% pay increase to $34.80 an hour — still below the top rate of more than $40 an hour under the UAW’s tentative agreements with Detroit automakers .

UAW members at Ford have already begun voting on that tentative agreement. Notably, 82% of workers at Ford’s Michigan assembly plant voted in support of the agreement this week. The suburban Detroit plant was one of the first to strike, along with other assembly plants at GM and Stellantis.

UAW members along with Stellantis and GM are expected to vote on the deals in the next few weeks.

Source: www.cnbc.com