GM Cruise laid off 900 employees or 24% of its workforce: Read the memo here

General Motors Cruises announced internally on Thursday that it will lay off 900 employees, or 24% of its workforce, the company confirmed to CNBC.

The layoffs, which primarily affected commercial operations and related corporate functions, are the latest turmoil for the robotaxi startup and come a day after Cruise fired nine “key leaders” over the company’s response to the Oct. 2 crash. Has come, in which a pedestrian was dragged 20. Cruise was hit by a self-driving car after colliding with another vehicle.

The company had 3,800 employees before Thursday’s cuts, which also follow a round of contractor layoffs at Cruise last month. Affected employees will receive pay checks by Feb. 12 and at least eight weeks of additional pay, as well as severance based on tenure.

In a statement, a Cruise spokesperson said, “We have shared the difficult news that we are reducing our workforce, primarily in commercial operations and related corporate functions. These changes come with safety as our north star. Reflecting our decision to focus on more intentional commercialization plans. We are supporting impacted cruisers with strong severance and benefits packages and are grateful to the departed employees who played a vital role in building Cruises and supporting our mission. Played.

A representative for Cruise also told CNBC that the company now aims to work on a fully driverless L4 service, as well as restart ride-hailing in a city.

The GM said, “GM supports the difficult employment decisions made by Cruise as it reflects their more thoughtful path forward with safety in mind like North Star did. We are confident in the team and look forward to supporting Cruise.” are committed because they have positioned the company for the long term.” “Success comes from a focus on trust, accountability and transparency.”

A spate of safety concerns and incidents has dogged GM-owned Cruise since it won approval in August for a round-the-clock robotaxi service in San Francisco.

Since the October accident, Cruise’s robotaxi fleet has been grounded pending the results of an independent safety investigation; Its leadership has been destroyed; Production of new robotaxis has been halted; Hundreds of vehicles have been recalled; And local and federal government officials have launched their own investigations into other concerns, as well.

In October, the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise’s deployment and testing permits for its autonomous vehicles, also saying in a statement, “When there is an unreasonable risk to public safety, the DMV immediately suspends or revokes permits.” Can do.”

Cruise’s decision last month to suspend all trips on public roads came after a board meeting at the company’s headquarters, after which it also announced a restructuring, with more oversight from GM, an independent “safety expert” who works for the company. Safety operations will be assessed and an expanded investigation of Cruise’s technology and safety systems conducted by Exponent, the engineering consulting firm Cruise hired to analyze the October 2 accident. According to Cruz, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Cruiser:

We knew this day was coming, but that doesn’t make it any less difficult—especially for those whose jobs have been affected.

Today, we are making staff reductions that will impact 24% of full-time cruisers, through no fault of theirs. We are initially simplifying and focusing our efforts on returning to one city with an exceptional service and focusing on the Bolt platform for this first step before going larger. As a result, we are reducing our headcount in operations and other areas. These impacts largely extend outside engineering, although some tech positions have also been affected. As you may be aware, yesterday we took action to disassociate with a number of SLT members.

Craig and I believe this is a necessary step, and our leadership team and Board are fully engaged on how our US staffing needs going forward will align with our priorities going forward, And the cruise will be set up for a longer period. As we refine our forward plans, we have also eliminated additional hires of contingent workers who support our driverless operations.

Within a few moments, you will receive an email letting you know whether you are affected by this staffing reduction. If you are affected, you will receive details about what happens next in the next email.

Please know that our first priority is to treat departing cruisers fairly, and I will explain in more detail below how we are doing this.

I also want to explain why we’re making these cuts and what it means for Cruise moving forward.

Cruz today vs Cruz moving forward

As we’ve shared, our goal is to focus our attention on a fully driverless L4 service that meets a new AV performance standard, prioritizing the Bolt platform, to start with ridehailing in a city. , and enhance our security standards and procedures before going large. , We are closing work on Origin MY24 but not abandoning our work on future programs. This is a far cry from our prior plans to expand to over a dozen new cities in 2024.

As a result of our decision to slow down commercialization, we are reorganizing to focus on improving our technology and vehicle performance that will build confidence in our AVs.

Many of you will be affected because we are not commercializing as fast, and therefore we do not have the support we need in certain cities or features. In other cases, we’ve reorganized teams based on the work we’re prioritizing. We didn’t take any of these decisions lightly, although I know it’s no great consolation if you’re one of those affected by the actions we’re taking today.

How we are supporting departing employees

We know there’s no “good” way to fire employees, but treating people fairly upon exit was a key principle that guided our approach, and our top priority was to determine how we How to provide robust severance packages, as well as deal with departing cruisers. To respect. In short, we will extend wages to departing cruisers through at least April 8, 2024 (approximately 16 weeks), as well as continued subsidized health benefits, RSU vesting, a January 5 bonus, and additional immigration assistance for those holding work visas. are offered. Severance details to include:

severance pay: Departing employees will remain on the payroll until February 12 and are eligible for an additional 8 weeks of pay, with long term employees offered an additional 2 weeks of pay for every year they have been at Cruise over the 3 years.

Departing employees will remain on the payroll until February 12 and are eligible for an additional 8 weeks of pay, with long term employees offered an additional 2 weeks of pay for every year they have been at Cruise over the 3 years. Bonus: All affected employees will receive their 2023 bonus (eligible target payment) on January 5, 2024.

All affected employees will receive their 2023 bonus (eligible target payment) on January 5, 2024. Medical, Dental, Vision: We will offer cruisers and their dependents who are currently enrolled in cruise benefits the option to receive cruise-subsidized medical, dental and mental health/EAP benefits through the end of May.

We will offer cruisers and their dependents who are currently enrolled in cruise benefits the option to receive cruise-subsidized medical, dental and mental health/EAP benefits through the end of May. Perks Wallet: We’ll give cruisers two months to access the features most important to them through their Perks Wallet.

We’ll give cruisers two months to access the features most important to them through their Perks Wallet. 401(k): We’ll give cruisers two months to continue contributing to their 401(k) plan, which also includes our employer match.

We’ll give cruisers two months to continue contributing to their 401(k) plan, which also includes our employer match. RSU vested: All cruisers, including affected and survivors, will receive RSU jackets on January 15. Additionally, we will provide liquidity for all of these January 15 shares in Q1 based on the updated 409A fair market valuation that we will conduct in the first quarter. Tax liability for these January 15 vesting shares will not be charged unless we provide you liquidity for these shares.

All cruisers, including affected and survivors, will receive RSU jackets on January 15. Additionally, we will provide liquidity for all of these January 15 shares in Q1 based on the updated 409A fair market valuation that we will conduct in the first quarter. Tax liability for these January 15 vesting shares will not be charged unless we provide you liquidity for these shares. Career Support: Departing employees will receive a one-year subscription to LinkedIn Premium, and we will create an opt-in alumni directory to connect potential employers with affected cruisers. Cruise Talent Acquisition will also run workshops on resume building, networking and interview preparation with departing cruisers in the new year.

Departing employees will receive a one-year subscription to LinkedIn Premium, and we will create an opt-in alumni directory to connect potential employers with affected cruisers. Cruise Talent Acquisition will also run workshops on resume building, networking and interview preparation with departing cruisers in the new year. Immigration Assistance: We are offering continued time off on payroll until March 24 in lieu of a one-time severance payment to give visa holders additional time to help transition and manage their immigration status. Eligibility for Perks Wallet and 401(k) contributions and matches will also continue through this time. We also have dedicated support to help cruisers depending on their needs.

Our message to other employers in the market is that each departing Cruiser is a talented, motivated and mission-focused team member who will contribute and achieve great things elsewhere. They are leaving us without any mistake. Other companies would be fortunate to have these professionals on their teams, as we were fortunate to have them here during their time at Cruise.

what will happen next

As mentioned, within a few moments, you will receive an email letting you know whether or not you are affected by this staffing reduction, and if you are, you will get details about what will happen next. I’m sorry we had to do this by email, as I would prefer we interacted with each of you. Unfortunately, given the scale of this change, this approach limits us from communicating to those who are affected at the same time. We know you’ll want to say goodbye to your coworkers, so you’ll have access to cruise email and Zoom for the next few hours (until 10 a.m.).

This is one of the toughest days we have ever had because so many talented people are leaving. I’m grateful we had the chance to work together, and I know I speak on behalf of many cruisers who will reach out to those departing to help with our professional networks and references. On behalf of SLT, the Cruise Board and GM, I am truly grateful to everyone who has played a role in the creation of Cruise and who has contributed so much to the promise of making our roads safer and our world a better place.

