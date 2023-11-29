GM CEO Mary Barra’s big message to investors: Stock is undervalued

General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra gave a big message to investors on Wednesday.

Auto giant’s shares remain undervalued amid future profitable EVs are coming out of manufacturing plants, and it’s time to buy… just like GM is about to do.

The automaker launched a new $10 billion stock buyback plan today, and settled on a 33% dividend increase.

GM shares rose nearly 10% in the session.

“It’s demonstrating our confidence in our strategy and our ability to grow, generate cash flow as well as strong margins,” Barra said of the maneuver on Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

Barra reiterated plans for GM to achieve low-single digit profit margins on EV operations by the end of 2025 and produce mostly EV vehicles by 2035.

“I’m personally not happy with where the stock price is,” Barra said.

Before today’s announcement, GM shares had fallen about 20% in the past year, compared with a 15% gain for the S&P 500 (^GSPC).

Investors are concerned about several aspects of GM’s investment thesis this year. Concerns range from slowing demand for EVs, higher interest rates impacting the overall outlook for auto purchases and rising costs under the new deal with the U.S.

GM’s 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV work truck is seen in Scio Township, Michigan, US on June 22, 2023. Reuters/Paul Lienert (Paul Lienert/Reuters)

Under the new UAW contract, wages are expected to increase by 25%. GM said today that this will lead to some cost savings to help offset higher labor costs.

Meanwhile, the company is taking a more cautious stance on 2023 profits.

The company estimates that net income will be $9.1 billion to $9.3 billion in 2023, down from $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion earlier.

“Net-net, today’s update should resolve UAW-related uncertainty and boost investor confidence due to the accelerated buyback and 2024 commentary,” Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said in a client note.

