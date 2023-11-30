GM CEO Barra rules out competition from Tesla’s Cybertruck

Tesla (TSLA) is set to unveil its long-awaited Cybertruck EV on Thursday, November 30. While many automakers integrate Tesla’s charging technology, questions are being raised about competing with Tesla in the EV landscape.

General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra sits down with Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi to weigh in on the EV competition, reassuring investors and consumers that GM has a competitive edge and that its portfolio of EVs is nothing to worry about. Is.

“When I look at our truck portfolio, and where we stand with trucks today, and the capabilities of those trucks and what customers really care about, I believe we have a winning strategy from a truck perspective in the EV market. Found,” Barra says.

Click here to watch the full interview with GM CEO Mary Barra or you can watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live here.

video transcript

– mentioned Tesla. He has a big day coming tomorrow. They are launching a square box type SUV. I don’t know how to put it any other way. Is that Cybertruck–do you see it as a competitor, a true competitor to the Silverado or the trucks you build?

Mary Barra: Well, you know, I think when we look at our truck portfolio from an EV perspective, first and foremost the Hummer truck is a super truck.

– It’s really good.

Mary Barra: It’s an incredible vehicle to drive. And then, the radius of the turns and so on, it’s a lot of fun. But right now we have the Silverado EV work truck. As we enter the next year, we will have the RST, its more retail version and soon after that, the GMC Sierra EV will arrive. When I look at our truck portfolio and where we stand today with trucks and the potential for trucks that customers really care about, I’m confident that we’ve got a win from a truck perspective in the EV market. Strategy has been found.

– You don’t seem worried about this.

Mary Barra: Well, I always take every contestant very seriously. And so we’ll see how it evolves. But then again, I guess we know trucks. And when I look at the trucks, the response we are getting from fleet customers already gives me confidence in our truck portfolio.

Source: finance.yahoo.com