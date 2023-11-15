GM buys major Tesla gigacasting company under Tesla - The Autopian

I wasn’t exaggerating when I said Tesla made “gigacasting” the word of the year in the automotive industry. Automakers are going crazy for gigacasting, with a can’t beat ’em, join ’em attitude regarding production and prototyping technology pioneered by Tesla. Or, in the case of GM, a major enabler of Tesla’s gigacasting approach is a real if you can’t beat ’em.

While on the subject of General Motors, perhaps we should talk about Berkshire Hathaway liquidating its position in the automaker. Is it about GM or is it about BH? It’s worth exploring. Semi-solid state batteries are also worth a look.

And, finally, the IIHS is in the news again this week with information about how our bigger, heavier cars are becoming more deadly to pedestrians.

GM caught TEI before Tesla arrived

reuters This morning we have a fun exclusive for you about a Michigan-based automotive supplier you’ve probably never heard of, Tooling & Equipment International (TEI). This is one of the approximately ten million automotive suppliers in Michigan whose names are so straightforward and literal that it becomes a little difficult to know if they are doing important/boring work for car companies or doing something really cool.

TEI, it is clear, is doing something very good. It is helping Tesla and other automakers with gigacasting. In particular, TEI is one of the companies that helps pioneer new technologies for alloy making and heat-treating larger and larger parts. In theory, the larger the part you can Gigacast, the more quickly and easily you can build an entire car.

And TEI is now owned by General Motors. From reuters Report:

TEI is now part of General Motors (GM.N) after agreeing to a deal that may go under the radar, but is part of the U.S. automaker’s strategy to make up ground on Tesla, four people familiar with the transaction said. Important part. By calling on an expert in sand casting technology, which sped up the development of Tesla’s Gigacasting molds and allowed it to cast more complex components, GM began its effort to make cars more cheaply and efficiently at a time like this. Given when the Tesla is racing to roll. A $25,000 EV, the people said. With TEI gone, Tesla has become more reliant on three other casting experts, whom it has tapped in Britain, Germany and Japan to develop the giant molds needed for the millions of cheap EVs it plans to make over the coming decade. Is planning, four people said.

Berkshire Hathaway reportedly sold GM Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway is far from the only conglomerate holding company, but because it is usually owned by visionary mega-investor Warren Buffett, it gets a lot of attention when it does anything. The big automotive news recently is the company’s slow and profitable divestment from Chinese automaker BYD.

So what is it till now? According to market WatchThe company sold about 22 million GM shares last quarter:

Over the past decade, GM has returned an annualized return of -0.5%, compared to 11.7% for the S&P 500 SPX, according to FactSet data. Ford Motor Co. F, +5.91% , not owned by Berkshire Hathaway, has also posted negative returns, while Chrysler owner Stellantis STLA, +2.90% has seen an annualized return of 20.8%.

Berkshire has been in GM since about 2012 and has been dropping shares for more than a year. What’s interesting to me is not that the company is dropping its GM shares (Buffett does this all the time and owns/buys/sells many major companies), but rather that the company now stands at a record cash position of $157. Of billions. What’s all that about?

Batteries could be the answer: gel

NIO swappable battery.

If a solid won’t work and liquids seem silly, maybe consider a gel. This was the mantra of the 90s when suddenly my shaving cream, my deodorant and even the crap I used to eat for a long time were replaced by gel. Gel! What can’t they do?

Apparently, gels could help bridge the gap between the dream of solid-state batteries and the reality that solid-state batteries have not yet been able to accomplish.

Its detailed report has arrived automotive news Explaining how gels can work:

Semisolid-state batteries contain a small amount of liquid or gel that allows the rapid diffusion of ions – or electrically charged atoms – to charge and discharge the EV battery. It contains much less liquid than traditional lithium ion batteries. “Semisolid is not a pipe dream. It’s very close, and it’s possible and it has many of the advantages of all-solid-state,” said Max Reed, principal analyst at energy research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

Unfortunately, current EV batteries contain a lot of liquid to transfer ions between the positive and negative electrodes. These batteries obviously work, but they pose problems in terms of packaging, safety, and performance. Solid-state batteries, in theory, solve some of these problems and provide much greater range.

IIHS: These dirty vehicles are killing people

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is back with another report on vehicle safety, this time highlighting just how bad slab-fronted cars are for pedestrian safety.

Here are the highlights:

Over the past 30 years, the average American passenger vehicle has grown approximately 4 inches wider, 10 inches longer, 8 inches taller and 1,000 pounds heavier. Many vehicles are more than 40 inches long at the leading edge of the hood. On some larger pickups, the hoods are almost at eye level for many adults. […] Vehicles with hoods more than 40 inches above the ground at the main edge and vehicles with grilles sloping at an angle of 65 degrees or less have a higher incidence of pedestrian deaths than vehicles with hoods with the same slope and height of 30 inches or less. There was a 45 percent greater chance of that happening. Vehicles with a height greater than 40 inches and a blunt front end angle greater than 65 degrees were 44 percent more likely to die. “Manufacturers can make vehicles less dangerous to pedestrians by lowering the front end of the hood and tilting the grille and hood to create a sloping profile,” said Wayne Hu, senior research transportation engineer at IIHS, lead author of the study. ” “There is no functional benefit to these huge, blocky fronts.”

I guess automakers could argue that the functional benefit is that they look good, but I think that’s not really a functional benefit.

This all makes perfect sense and is something that security groups have been debating for a long time. Do you know what a safe car is in this scenario? If you look at the graphic above it’s clearly something like a Toyota GR86 or a Ford Mustang. Clearly, if we want to make the world safer, we need more people driving sports cars.

