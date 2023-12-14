GM announces the Cadillac Vistic, a midsize electric SUV coming in 2025

Cadillac is releasing the name and some images of its next electric vehicle, a midsize Vistic SUV that the automaker expects to position between the Lyriq and Escalade iQ in terms of size and price.

The three-row SUV is expected to arrive at dealerships sometime in 2025 as a model year 2026 vehicle. It will also join the entry-level Optic in Cadillac’s growing lineup of zero-emission vehicles.

“VISTIQ adds another exciting EV to the Cadillac lineup, reinforcing our commitment to an electric future,” said John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac. “Our brand now has an EV entry in most luxury segments, providing customers with a range of choices, and the Cadillac EV will cover most of the luxury SUV segment in key global markets over the next two years.”

Cadillac isn’t revealing any details about the Vistic other than the name and its place in the lineup. As far as price goes, you can probably expect something in the region of $70,000-$90,000, depending on your trim level and options list.

Pricing for the Escalade iQ starts at a staggering $120,000, while the Lyriq can be had for less than $64,000. And then there’s the exclusive ultra-luxe Cadillac Celeste, whose price starts at a heart-pounding $340,000.

Like other models, the Vistic will be built on GM’s Ultium battery platform, which is intended to be flexible and multifunctional with the goal of serving a variety of vehicle types and sizes. The automaker has said the Altium can support up to 200kWh of power, allowing for a driving range of up to 400 miles. For example, the Escalade iQ is projected to get up to 450 miles of range for long-range versions of the SUV.

The Vistic also incorporates many of the design touches previously found in the Lyrique, such as the flush door handles and diamond-cut pattern on the faux grille. The side panels are indented like the Lyriq, and the front and rear lights are also almost identical.

As a three-row SUV, the Vista will compete with other mid- to full-size SUVs like the Tesla Model Other upcoming three-row EVs include the Lucid Gravity and the Volvo EX90.

