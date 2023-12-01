Why is glyphosate still not banned? This is the question being asked of politicians by victims of this herbicide, as the European Commission extended its authorization for another ten years.

Glyphosate is an herbicide used to get rid of weeds. It first came on the market in 1974, and its health effects were unknown at the time. But its use has since sparked fierce debate about the dangers of the world’s most widely used pesticide.

In November, the EU renewed its authorization for ten years.

Quiberon, in northwestern France, is the home of 52-year-old former landowner Ludovic Maugé. His life was destroyed when he was diagnosed with cancer caused by working with glyphosate.

Since 2020, Ludovic’s life has become a daily struggle. He spent six months in intensive care and had to undergo 12 consecutive rounds of chemotherapy.

“It’s 20 years old. We found [glyphosate] Almost Everywhere. We would just work with a sprayer on our back, wear a T-shirt and nothing underneath.”

“Weed killers are so powerful that they attack the seal of the sprayer so it automatically causes leakage. In fact, our backs get wet often,” Ludovic explained, “I actually had a lot of trouble when I got sick. I never made a connection with glyphosate. Of course, until the moment when a blood test showed that there was poison in my blood.

According to a recent survey, two-thirds of Europeans are calling for a complete ban on pesticides like glyphosate. NGOs and hundreds of citizens took to the streets of Brussels recently to make their voices heard. João Camargo, an agribusiness researcher, was also among the protesters.

“We must continue to fight against glyphosate because the decision to approve and promote this poison for the next ten years is unacceptable.

“This is a health issue, an agricultural issue and a future issue”. We must stop this poison from continuing to spread,” he said.

The ‘pesticide lobby’: do we know the full extent of the threat?

Ludovic no longer has the power to sue Monsanto, the agrochemical firm that produced glyphosate-based herbicides. However, today, several lawsuits have been won around the world against Bayer, the giant German company that bought Monsanto in 2018.

François Laforgue is a lawyer who specializes in these issues. He was the first to be able to make the connection between the deformities of his clients and the use of herbicides and pesticides. He was the one who won the first case against Monsanto.

“We are facing a real pesticide lobby that is trying to hide the danger of pesticides so that they can continue to be used by farmers and their workers,” he said.

“This lobby intervenes at all levels. It intervenes first of all at the European level when active substances are approved. The studies that were taken into account for this renewal of approval are not conclusive, and most “On top of that, studies that should have been taken into account, showing the dangerousness of these active substances, were excluded by the European authorities for the wrong reasons,” argued François Laforgue.

At the European Parliament, we met Gilles Lebreton, an MEP from the French far-right party, Le Rassemblement National, who is in favor of renewing the approval of glyphosate, but for a limited period of five years. He recognizes the harm caused by glyphosate.

We asked whether it was possible to put economic interests before public health.

He responded, “For me, the problem does not arise exactly like that, because it is not just an economic interest. It is also a food security problem. We must produce enough grain exclusively to feed the population.”

Gilles Lebreton said, “For me, those responsible for the Common Agricultural Policy, who have emphasized industrial agriculture for years, are to blame.”

Effect of glyphosate on pregnant women

A few kilometers away from the French city of Vienne, a mother and her son Sabine Gratalup and Theo have won big. The harms of glyphosate on the children of pregnant women have been officially recognized for the first time in France.

“Here, we’re at the riding arena where we used to ride horses, and which I applied a glyphosate-based weedkiller to. It was something I did regularly at the time. But it turns out that I “I did it at the beginning of my pregnancy,” Sabine told Euronews.

Sabine had no idea at that time to whom she was exposing her body.

“It was very complicated because I was supposed to die at birth,” Theo said. “Then I had several operations. In total, I had to undergo 54 general anesthetics.”

In the case of Sabine and Theo, the French Compensation Fund for Pesticide Victims recognized the link between Theo’s deformities and his mother’s use of glyphosate. He receives a monthly compensation of approximately €1,000.

We asked Sabine if she thought Monsanto knew about the dangers of glyphosate.

,[In the] The Monsanto papers, I don’t want to jinx anything here, I think it was 2017, we discovered false independent studies that were definitely in favor of glyphosate. For example, there were internal emails admitting that they had tested glyphosate alone, but not the formulation. and, therefore, the product was authorized on the basis of information which, at least, can be partially stated […] Deliberately biased.”

“The product itself is dangerous, fine. But it’s above all the stupidity of how it’s managed, which is far more revolting than the product itself. How long will it take before it’s banned? It’s appalling,” Theo concluded.

