NEWARK, Del., Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract market is estimated to be valuable US$2,253.30 million in 2023 and is expected to be valued at US$4,269.60 million In 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is projected to expect a growth rate of 6.60%,

The popularity of anti-aging skin care products among consumers is increasing day by day due to the increasing awareness about personal beauty as well as the fear of looking old, leading to the growth of Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract market. Has been.

Consumers’ growing preference for natural and plant-based ingredients in skin care and cosmetics drives the demand for soybean seed extract, as its natural ingredients rich in antioxidants and nutrients are in line with this trend. Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract is known for its moisturizing properties and ability to improve skin texture and tone. It is often used in products targeting dry skin, aging and uneven skin tone, increasing its demand in the skin care market.

Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract is versatile and can be incorporated into a variety of skin care and cosmetic products, including moisturizers, serums, masks, and creams. Its flexibility has expanded its use across various product categories, leading to market growth.

Find out more in the sample report:

key takeaways

In 2022, Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract market value was US$2,111.80 million

Based on nature, the share of organic segment is expected to be 42.20% in 2023.

Global Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract demand in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% by 2033.

In the United Kingdom, the Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract industry is expected to have a CAGR of 6.70% between 2023 and 2033.

Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 6.90% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, India’s Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period.

,Increasing application of Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products is expected to drive market demand over the forecast period. Nandini Roy ChoudhuryClient Partner at Future Market Insights.

competitive landscape

Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract market is consolidated in nature as a large number of major key players are present across the globe. To achieve a dominant position, companies can follow inorganic growth strategy like merger, expansion, acquisition, partnership and collaboration of companies with a new product development strategy.

Manufacturers of Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract have expanded their market presence globally, targeting emerging markets with growing populations and rising disposable incomes. This expansion has opened up new opportunities for market growth.

clinic Under the Estée Lauder umbrella, some skin care formulations include soybean seed extract, highlighting its ability to improve skin tone and texture.

Under the Estée Lauder umbrella, some skin care formulations include soybean seed extract, highlighting its ability to improve skin tone and texture. Global Essence is known for its expertise in developing natural ingredients for the flavor, fragrance and cosmetic industries. They have also explored the use of soybean extract in skin care and cosmetic formulations, possibly focusing on its moisturizing and antioxidant properties.

Grau Aromatics specializes in natural fragrances and aromatic ingredients. Although their specific involvement with soybean extract may not be as prominent, companies like Gru often work on creating natural and botanical extracts for various applications, potentially including soybean extract.

Major Companies Profile:

Grau Aromatics

Symrise

Bellatorra Skin Care LLC

natural solution

Organic Pharmacy Limited

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

jf natural

Duray Corporation

carubba

Other

Buy Now to get detailed information about each segment:

More valuable information available

Future Market Insights provides an unbiased analysis of the global Glycine soja (soybean) seed extract market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast figures between 2023 and 2033.

To understand the opportunities in the industry, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Seed Extract industry is divided by Form (Liquid, Semiliquid), Source (Natural), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, Bath & Body Care, Food, Medicines). Segmented on the basis of: synthetic) by end-use industry (cosmetic and personal care industry, pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage industry, others) by region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa).

market segmentation

By Application:

Care of skin

hair care

to complete

bath and body care

Eat

medicines

By form:

source from:

By end use industry:

Cosmetic and personal care industry

pharmaceutical industry

food and beverage industry

Other

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

east asia

South Asia

oceania

Middle East and Africa

Author:

Nandini Roy Chowdhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores first-hand opportunities and challenges. She establishes processes and operating models to support her business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has broad functional expertise in key sectors including, but not limited to, food ingredients, nutrition and health solutions, animal nutrition and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants on developing methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

His core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, post-acquisition and merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has done MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. He also has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has written numerous publications, and has been quoted in magazines including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s comprehensive coverage of the food & beverages sector:

The grape seed extract in pet food applications market is estimated to be recorded at US$ 43 million in 2023. Demand is expected to grow to US$73.7 million by 2033.

Global cassia seed extract demand is estimated to be USD 411.5 million in 2023, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033 to USD 663.4 million.

According to research by Future Market Insights, the horse chestnut seed extract market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

In 2023, the global Amla extract market is expected to be valued at US$39,511 million. The market is expected to reach approximately US$ 76,631 million by 2033, with a growing CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The global Spirulina extract market is valued at US$47.8 million by 2023. The Spirulina extracts market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 15% during the forecast period and is projected to reach a valuation of US$194.2 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR Certified, Stevie Award Recipient, and member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insight into the driving factors driving demand in the market. FMI stands as a leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting and events to the packaging, food & beverage, consumer technology, healthcare, industrial and chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends in over 110 countries.

Contact:

Nandini Singh Savlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For sales enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn Twitter Blog | youtube

Source: www.globenewswire.com