Glomac Berhad (KLSE:GLOMAC) pays RM0.013 dividend in just four days

It appears like that Glomac Berhad (KLSE:GLOMAC) is about to reach ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to appear on the company’s books to be eligible for dividend payments. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of because any purchases of stock made on or after this date may mean late settlements that are not reflected on the record date. This means that investors who buy Glomac Berhad shares on or after December 13 will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on December 22.

The company’s next dividend payment will be RM0.013 per share, compared to last year when the company paid a total of RM0.013 to shareholders. Based on the last year’s worth of payments, Glomac Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current stock price of MYR0.355. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should know whether Glomac Berhad’s dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether Glomac Berhad can afford its dividend, and whether the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company earnings, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Glomac Berhad paid out 50% of its earnings to investors last year, which is a typical payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is even more important than profits when assessing a dividend, so we need to look at whether the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out only 6.8% of its free cash flow last year.

It’s positive to see that Glomac Berhad’s dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, as this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually gives a larger margin of safety before the dividend gets cut. Gives suggestions.

Are earnings and dividends growing?

Companies with declining earnings are risky for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is cut, expect the stock to sell off heavily at that very moment. With this in mind, we’re uncomfortable with Glomac Berhad’s earnings decline of 8.8% per year over the last five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors assess a company’s dividend prospects is to examine the historical rate of dividend growth. Glomac Berhad has seen its dividends decline by an average of 14% per year over the last 10 years, which isn’t great to see. While it’s not great that earnings per share and dividends have declined in recent years, we are encouraged by the fact that management has invested in dividends rather than risking the company in a risky attempt to maintain shareholder yields. Have made the cut.

Bottom-line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Glomac Berhad? The payout ratio is within a reasonable range, which means the dividend may be sustainable. However, the decline in earnings is a serious concern, and could pose a threat to the dividend in the future. In short, it’s hard to get excited about Glomac Berhad from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more research on Glomac Berhad, you might find it worthwhile to know the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we’ve discovered 3 warning signs for Glomac Berhad About which you should know before investing in their shares.

