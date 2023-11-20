Globe Editorial: Donald Trump is telling the world who he is. we need to listen



Open this photo in Gallery:

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on November 18. Brian Houlgrave/The Associated Press

You have to hand it to Donald Trump: He’s not hiding from the world how he intends to govern if he’s elected president of the United States a year from now.

While the truth-averse former president made it clear as soon as he ran for office in 2015 that he had no use for the rules and conventions of constitutional democracy, his rhetoric has veered even further into authoritarian territory since his 2020 election defeat Is.

On November 11, this transference became apparent when he gave a two-hour speech that, in the moments when it stuck to the script, mimicked the speeches of at least one famous totalitarian monster.

“In honor of our great veterans on Veterans Day,” Mr. Trump said, “we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and radical leftist thugs who run rampant within our country’s borders.” Live like this.” He lies, steals and cheats in elections, and will do anything possible, legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American dream.

Mr Trump’s inhumane call for domestic infestations of immoral and destructive insects – a “threat from within”, as he put it – echoes how Hitler’s Nazi Germany targeted its politically fabricated enemies, including Jews and Communists. Insulted.

This builds on comments he made two months ago, when he said immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.” That too is an echo of Nazi propaganda.

These comments should be seen in the context of Mr. Trump’s repeated declarations that, if re-elected, he would use the Justice Department to take revenge on his past enemies and silence his future critics. – Will effectively create a political police force and justice system to serve its interests.

Last week, his campaign responded to questions about his use of the word vermin by denying its connection to fascism, but then said that the “entire existence” of his critics “will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House.” ” The rhetoric that was once dismissed as Trumpian hyperbole has suddenly become more ominous.

Mr Trump has also promised that his government will launch military and police raids to round up millions of undocumented immigrants and hold them in huge camps until they are deported.

He and his supporters also intend to: remove from government anyone who does not support them and replace them with proven loyalists; expropriating the endowments of private universities and using that money to fund an online “American Academy” that will teach Trump-government approved courses; and military action against protesters through the use of the Insurrection Act.

Mr Trump is literally running on a platform of turning the world’s oldest democracy into an authoritarian police state. The British magazine The Economist said last week that his election next November would be a global disaster – “the biggest threat to the world in 2024”.

And yet there is an audience for Mr. Trump’s message. He has a huge lead in the polls in the race for the Republican nomination and several recent polls have him ahead against President Joe Biden.

This history is repeating itself after 100 years. The lessons remain the same. Those who support Mr. Trump in the belief that he will rid their country of “enemies” are mistaken if they do not realize that they could easily wake up one day and find themselves on the enemies list. Can get.

Those who oppose Mr. Trump but live in comfortable complacency, believing that he will be punished if elected to power, that the Constitution and the courts will never let him get away with his clearly stated plans. , or they will do the same.’ It is wrong to even go as far as he says.

The timid Republican Party seems unable to stop Mr Trump. This leaves the work to the Democratic Party. If Mr. Biden is the right person to defeat him, so good. But the party’s focus should be on ensuring that their candidate can defeat Mr. Trump, and supporting that person with a unified message about preserving America’s freedoms.

If Democrats allow internal divisions to distract from that mission and destroy their unity, they may ultimately be remembered as just another contributor to an unfolding disaster. They can’t let this happen. Mr. Trump has told the world who he is and what he will do. The world should believe in him.

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com