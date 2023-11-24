The global carbon graphite market is driven by growth in demand from the automotive sector. Carbon graphite materials are used in a variety of automotive applications including brake pads, clutches and gaskets. As the automotive industry continues to grow and develop, the demand for lightweight and high-performance materials like carbon graphite is increasing.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Carbon Graphite Market by Product (Carbon and Graphite Electrodes, Carbon and Graphite Fiber, Carbon and Graphite Powder, and Others), and End-User Industry (Industrial, Aerospace, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 “. According to the report, the carbon graphite market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Determinants of Development

The global carbon graphite market is driven by strong demand from the aerospace and defense sectors. Carbon graphite composites are used in aerospace and defense for their lightweight and high strength properties. The increasing need for fuel-efficient and advanced aircraft and defense systems drives the demand for carbon graphite materials. However, high cost of carbon graphite-based materials is expected to restrain the growth of the carbon graphite market.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $2.6 billion Market size in 2032 $4.5 billion CAGR 5.3 % Number of pages in report 405 segments covered Products, end user industries and sectors. drivers Increase in demand in automotive industry Strong demand from aerospace and defense sector Increase in renewable energy applications Increase in energy storage applications Increasing demand for industrial equipment Increase in demand for chemical processing and corrosion resistant applications Growth in Electronics and Semiconductors opportunity Emerging Applications in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing increase in green technologies high temperature applications Compulsion high production costs Limited availability of high quality raw materials environmental concerns competition from alternatives

Carbon and graphite electrodes segment to maintain its leading position during the forecast period

On the basis of product, carbon and graphite electrodes segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing two-fifths of the global carbon graphite market revenue. Carbon electrodes are a vital component in electric arc furnaces (EAF) used in steel production. Global demand for steel continues to grow due to infrastructure development, construction and industrial growth in emerging economies. As a result, the demand for carbon electrodes used in EAF is increasing. In addition, carbon electrodes are essential for aluminum smelting in the Hall–Hérault process, where alumina is electrolyzed to produce aluminum. The growth of the aluminum industry, especially in emerging markets, has increased the demand for carbon electrodes. Additionally, graphite electrodes play an important role in electric arc furnaces (EAF) used for steel production. Global demand for steel is continuously increasing, mainly due to infrastructure development, construction and industrial growth in emerging economies. As a result, the demand for graphite electrodes used in EAF is increasing. These factors are expected to drive significant growth in the carbon graphite market for carbon and graphite electrodes.

Industrial segment to maintain its leading position during the forecast period

Based on end-user industry, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global carbon graphite market revenue. Carbon graphite offers a high strength-to-weight ratio, making it ideal for applications where weight reduction is required while maintaining structural integrity, such as in the aerospace and automotive industries. Additionally, carbon graphite is an excellent conductor of electricity and heat, making it valuable in electrical and thermal management applications. Additionally, carbon graphite is chemically inert and resistant to many chemicals, making it suitable for use in corrosive environments and chemical processing applications. These factors have overall increased the demand for carbon graphite among many end-user industries; Thus, the market growth was boosted.

Asia-Pacific will maintain its dominance till 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global carbon graphite market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Is. The Asia-Pacific region is a major hub for automotive manufacturing and consumption. Carbon graphite material is used in the production of brake components, clutches and other automotive parts. As the automotive sector is witnessing an increase in demand for lightweight and high-performance materials, the carbon graphite market is expected to benefit from it. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly expanding its renewable energy sector with a particular focus on wind and solar energy. Carbon graphite materials are used in wind turbine components and solar panels, contributing to the growth of the carbon graphite market. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is a significant contributor to the global EV market. The demand for carbon graphite material in lithium-ion batteries for EVs is substantial, and the sector’s commitment to reducing emissions is driving EV adoption. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is experiencing significant infrastructure development, including construction projects, transportation networks, and energy transmission. This creates opportunities for the use of carbon graphite materials.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the major players in the global carbon graphite market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant share in various segments. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to display the competitive landscape.

