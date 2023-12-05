Dublin, December 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Workwear – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Global workwear market to reach $25.3 billion by 2030

The global workwear market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.2 billion in 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of USD 25.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the analysis period 2022-2030. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% and reach US$19.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. The footwear segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% for the next 8-year period.

The workwear industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in unemployment rates across the globe in 2020 and 2021 has directly impacted the demand for workwear. The number of unemployed people in millions for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 reflects the scale of this impact. Additionally, the business wear market faced challenges with bankruptcy cases and store closures, leading to redefinition of workwear trends.

Workwear, as a segment, encompasses a range of clothing designed for specific occupational requirements. To understand the market outlook, it is necessary to analyze the competitive landscape. The percentage market share of global key competitors in 2023 and their competitive market presence provides insight into the structure of the industry.

Workwear market dynamics also vary by region. Market analysis highlights unique opportunities and challenges in specific sectors. For example, India and China offer significant growth opportunities due to their large working-age populations and relatively untapped markets.

One noticeable trend is the prominence of casual attire in work settings, raising concerns about the future of the traditional workwear segment. Another aspect to consider is workwear distribution, with direct sales dominating rentals.

Competition in the workwear market is highly fragmented, and recent market activity highlights the industry’s evolution and the strategic steps taken by global brands. To succeed in this competitive landscape, workwear manufacturers must focus on advancements in functionality, as product differentiation is critical. However, high entry barriers can create challenges for new players.

The US market is estimated at $4.7 billion, while China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%

The workwear market in the US is estimated to be worth US$4.7 billion by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$5.5 billion by the year 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% as per the analysis. Period 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 2.6% and 4.1%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.3%.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 872 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $17.2 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $25.3 billion compound annual growth rate 4.9% Area covered global

Market Trends and Drivers

The COVID-19 crisis drives the evolution of workwear into a new sartorial code marked by comfort

Sustainability: a key trend in the future workwear and protective clothing market

Advanced materials enable high-performance, eco-friendly fabrics

The need for specialized workwear is increasing across all industries

The trend towards ‘business casual’ as workwear among Millennials has changed the dynamics of corporate attire

Demand for casual workwear increases as the lines between work, home, leisure and travel blur for Millennials

Global Millennial Population Facts and Figures: Key Opportunity Indicators

Increase in importance of functional workwear benefits market growth

Functional clothing has gained prominence amid the pandemic

The latest fabric technologies make investment in modern workwear worthwhile

Uniforms for creative workplaces: an innovative workwear trend

The increase in the population of working women has increased the demand for women’s workwear.

Women’s workwear brand gains prominence

Corporate wear remains a dynamic market

The advent of smart technologies has increased the demand for workwear wearables

FR workwear’s superior qualities compared to traditional workwear drive market adoption

Workwear for older and plus-size consumers: a segment with huge untapped potential

Workwear attracts designers’ fancy to emerge as major fashion trend

Growing popularity of organic workwear drives market growth

Imagewear: a lucrative market

Multi-functional workwear remains in demand in the oil and gas industry

Taking worker safety to a new level

New trends observed in healthcare and social care industry

As the hospitality sector emerges from the pandemic, workwear has gained importance as part of competitive strategies

Hotel Occupancy Rates: 2018-2022

US Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR): 2019 to 2023

Demand for embroidered workwear has increased due to numerous benefits

Innovative shoes and accessible shirts add an exciting dimension to construction work attire

innovation and progress

Nanotechnology: A growing area of ​​interest

Emergence of e-textiles

3D Printing: A Game Changer

Moisture wicking fabrics, stretch fabrics, organic fabrics and antimicrobial fabrics

biofabrics

Tencel: The Wonder Fabric

Glengard FR by Glen Raven

Carhartt’s Full Swing outerwear maximizes comfort

Innovation in flame resistant workwear

Favorable demographic and economic trends strengthen market prospects

increase in urban population

World urban population in millions and as a percentage of total population for the period 1950–2050

expansion of the middle class

Global middle class population (in millions) and as a percentage of total population: 2005, 2015, 2025 and 2035

