Global workwear market to reach $25.3 billion by 2030
The global workwear market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.2 billion in 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of USD 25.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the analysis period 2022-2030. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% and reach US$19.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. The footwear segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% for the next 8-year period.
The workwear industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in unemployment rates across the globe in 2020 and 2021 has directly impacted the demand for workwear. The number of unemployed people in millions for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 reflects the scale of this impact. Additionally, the business wear market faced challenges with bankruptcy cases and store closures, leading to redefinition of workwear trends.
Workwear, as a segment, encompasses a range of clothing designed for specific occupational requirements. To understand the market outlook, it is necessary to analyze the competitive landscape. The percentage market share of global key competitors in 2023 and their competitive market presence provides insight into the structure of the industry.
Workwear market dynamics also vary by region. Market analysis highlights unique opportunities and challenges in specific sectors. For example, India and China offer significant growth opportunities due to their large working-age populations and relatively untapped markets.
One noticeable trend is the prominence of casual attire in work settings, raising concerns about the future of the traditional workwear segment. Another aspect to consider is workwear distribution, with direct sales dominating rentals.
Competition in the workwear market is highly fragmented, and recent market activity highlights the industry’s evolution and the strategic steps taken by global brands. To succeed in this competitive landscape, workwear manufacturers must focus on advancements in functionality, as product differentiation is critical. However, high entry barriers can create challenges for new players.
The US market is estimated at $4.7 billion, while China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%
The workwear market in the US is estimated to be worth US$4.7 billion by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$5.5 billion by the year 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% as per the analysis. Period 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 2.6% and 4.1%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.3%.
Market Trends and Drivers
- The COVID-19 crisis drives the evolution of workwear into a new sartorial code marked by comfort
- Sustainability: a key trend in the future workwear and protective clothing market
- Advanced materials enable high-performance, eco-friendly fabrics
- The need for specialized workwear is increasing across all industries
- The trend towards ‘business casual’ as workwear among Millennials has changed the dynamics of corporate attire
- Demand for casual workwear increases as the lines between work, home, leisure and travel blur for Millennials
- Global Millennial Population Facts and Figures: Key Opportunity Indicators
- Increase in importance of functional workwear benefits market growth
- Functional clothing has gained prominence amid the pandemic
- The latest fabric technologies make investment in modern workwear worthwhile
- Uniforms for creative workplaces: an innovative workwear trend
- The increase in the population of working women has increased the demand for women’s workwear.
- Women’s workwear brand gains prominence
- Corporate wear remains a dynamic market
- The advent of smart technologies has increased the demand for workwear wearables
- FR workwear’s superior qualities compared to traditional workwear drive market adoption
- Workwear for older and plus-size consumers: a segment with huge untapped potential
- Workwear attracts designers’ fancy to emerge as major fashion trend
- Growing popularity of organic workwear drives market growth
- Imagewear: a lucrative market
- Multi-functional workwear remains in demand in the oil and gas industry
- Taking worker safety to a new level
- New trends observed in healthcare and social care industry
- As the hospitality sector emerges from the pandemic, workwear has gained importance as part of competitive strategies
- Hotel Occupancy Rates: 2018-2022
- US Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR): 2019 to 2023
- Demand for embroidered workwear has increased due to numerous benefits
- Innovative shoes and accessible shirts add an exciting dimension to construction work attire
- innovation and progress
- Nanotechnology: A growing area of interest
- Emergence of e-textiles
- 3D Printing: A Game Changer
- Moisture wicking fabrics, stretch fabrics, organic fabrics and antimicrobial fabrics
- biofabrics
- Tencel: The Wonder Fabric
- Glengard FR by Glen Raven
- Carhartt’s Full Swing outerwear maximizes comfort
- Innovation in flame resistant workwear
- Favorable demographic and economic trends strengthen market prospects
- increase in urban population
- World urban population in millions and as a percentage of total population for the period 1950–2050
- expansion of the middle class
- Global middle class population (in millions) and as a percentage of total population: 2005, 2015, 2025 and 2035
