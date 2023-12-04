Global warming could cause losses worth trillions to poor countries. He has urged the UN climate summit to help

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A key developing world leader on climate change said Monday that global taxes on the financial services, oil and gas and shipping industries could divert hundreds of billions of dollars from poor countries. Adapt and combat global warming.

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, focused on how poor countries, with the help of rich countries and international finance, can help the world adapt to climate change, reduce its future impacts and prevent losses and damages such as the climate crisis. Can afford heavy costs to pay for. Floods, wildfires and heat waves are affecting communities.

The United Nations climate summit, known as COP28, which is chaired by the head of the UAE’s biggest oil company, turned its attention on Monday to how developing countries could potentially pay trillions of dollars. However, experts say they will need to be tackled on a global scale. Warming.

“This is probably the most progress we have seen in the last 12 months on finance,” Mottley told reporters about promises to transition to clean energy, adapt to climate change and respond to extreme weather events.

“But we are not yet where we need to be,” she said.

Small island nations are pushing for climate finance at the talks, saying it is vital for countries to adapt to the encroachment of rising seas on their lands.

Samoa’s Minister of Natural Resources Cedric Schuster said he was optimistic that climate talks could make progress on the finance issue, but urged that the country was still a long way from where they should be.

Schuster, who is also chairman of the Alliance of Small Island States, said Samoans “want to be assured that they will survive… They have confidence in us to be here, to make our voices heard and for the world to understand the consequences of their concerns.” And for us to ensure that the right global decisions are made.”

Climate activists raised their voices on the issue by protesting at the massive venue at the two-week conference in Dubai, which is drawing thousands of politicians, economists, business leaders, philanthropists and others to improve the way it works. The world produces and uses energy in the 21st century.

“Billions, not millions! Fund now!” he chanted, referring to the Loss and Damage Fund for countries affected by climate damage. Many countries including Germany and United Arab Emirates are promising millions of dollars in this fund.

But Eric Njuguna, a Kenyan activist, said, “We need rich countries to pay loss and damage funds on the scale of hundreds of billions.”

Mottley praised the formal launch of the “Loss and Damages” fund at COP28, which organizers say has already raised $720 million in commitments, but said the $420 billion with a “B” is too much. Needed.

Motley said a 0.1 percent tax on global financial services could raise $420 billion, “not $720 million where we are today.”

“If we take 5% of oil and gas profits last year — oil and gas profits were $4 trillion — that would give us $200 billion,” Motley said. “If we had a 1% tax on the value of shipping – that is, last year, it was worth $7 trillion – that would give us $70 billion.”

The G20, a group of major developing and industrialized countries that are responsible for four-fifths of all greenhouse gases, said in New Delhi earlier this year that developing countries need to reduce emissions by 5.9% by 2030 to meet their climate targets. Trillions of dollars will be required. They say a further $4 trillion will be needed if they are to be on track to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The United States, the world’s richest country, has never adopted a global tax and Republicans in the US Congress have been unwilling to adopt new taxes and are especially hesitant to fund many multilateral institutions and programs.

“International taxation is not easy. “It requires countries to agree to make up those taxes,” said Lord Nicholas Stern, co-chair of a panel of experts looking at the cost of financing the fight against climate change.

And poor countries need advance funding to make investments in renewable energy possible.

“Where we’re talking about climate change, I think maritime, oil and gas and travel are particularly relevant to this issue,” Stern said. “And that means countries coming together.”

“So we can see what needs to happen to increase investment: it needs to be bigger,” he said.

Associated Press journalist David Keaton and Gaurav Saini of the Press Trust of India contributed.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sibi Arasu and Jamie Keaton, The Associated Press

