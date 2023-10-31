Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Viral Vector Production Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028F” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global viral vector production market, which achieved a valuation of US$ 5.22 billion in 2022, is poised to grow significantly with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.21% by 2028.

Viral vector production promotes medical advances:

Viral vector production is a dynamic field dedicated to creating modified viruses, called viral vectors, that allow the delivery of genetic material into target cells for diverse medical and biotechnology applications. These vectors serve as efficient and safe carriers to deliver therapeutic genes, correct genetic mutations, or manipulate cellular processes. The increasing success and approval of gene therapy for various diseases, including genetic disorders and some cancers, has increased the demand for viral vectors as important delivery tools for therapeutic genes.

Key Market Drivers:

Clinical success of viral vector production: Leading clinical applications have demonstrated the potential of viral vector-based therapies in addressing a wide range of diseases. Examples include Luxturna for hereditary retinal disease and Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy, both demonstrating the transformative potential of viral vectors.

Advances in Vector Engineering: Continued progress increases the efficiency, safety, and specificity of viral vectors, increasing their potential in gene therapy, gene editing, and vaccine development. Modifications improve tissue targeting, reduce immunogenicity, and enhance cellular penetration for efficient gene delivery.

Bioreactor Technology in Viral Vector Production: Bioreactors play an important role in the production of viral vectors, ensuring controlled environments for cell culture, transfection, and vector production. Single-use bioreactors increase scalability, yield, quality, and regulatory compliance.

key challenges:

Scalability and Commercialization: The transition from laboratory-scale to commercial production poses challenges, requiring process optimization and capital-intensive manufacturing facilities that comply with regulatory standards.

Cost of Goods and Pricing: Specialized production processes, quality control, expensive raw materials, labor costs, and regulatory compliance collectively impact affordability and accessibility.

Major Trends:

Manufacturing Process Optimization: The focus has been on refining and improving viral vector production processes to increase efficiency, reduce costs, increase yields, and ensure consistent quality. Standardization processes ensure uniformity, regulatory compliance and quality.

Segmental Insights: AAV vectors dominate the market, downstream processing plays an important role, gene therapy applications flourish, and research institutions are leading the adoption of advanced therapies.

AAV vectors dominate the market, downstream processing plays an important role, gene therapy applications flourish, and research institutions are leading the adoption of advanced therapies. Regional dominance: North America is leading the market, driven by government support, funding and a thriving R&D environment for advanced therapeutics.

Major Market Players

Merck Kaga

Lonza

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA

Cobra Biologics Limited

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Weisman Biomanufacturing

Genezen Laboratories

YPOSKESI

Advanced Bioscience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL Inc.)

Novasep Holding SAS

Organesis Biotech Israel Ltd. (formerly ATVIO Biotech Ltd.)

Takara Bio Inc.

RegenxBio, Inc.

Aldevron LLC.

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Scope of Report:

In this report, the global viral vector production market has been divided into the following categories in addition to industry trends, which are detailed below:

Viral Vector Production Market, By Vector Type:

adenovirus

AAV

lentivirus

retrovirus

Other

Viral vector production market, by workflow:

upstream processing

vector amplification and expansion

vector retrieval/harvesting

reverse flow process

purification

fill completely

Viral Vector Production Market, By Application:

Gene and cell therapy development

vaccine development

Biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical discovery

biomedical research

Viral Vector Production Market, by End User:

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

research institutes

Global Viral Vector Production Market, By Region:

North America

United States of america

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Japan

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

spain

Italy

South America

brazil

argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arab

United Arab Emirates

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 178 forecast period 2023 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $5.22 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $11.54 billion compound annual growth rate 14.2% Area covered global

For more information on this report visit here

