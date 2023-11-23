Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Market for Veterinary Sciences and Diagnostics” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global veterinary science and diagnostics market is on a steady growth path, with an estimated value of $81.2 billion by 2028. This market comprises several segments including vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives and diagnostics. This growth is driven by factors such as increase in pet ownership, longer lifespan for pets and increasing attachment to pets among owners, which are contributing to the increase in demand for pet medications and vaccinations.

In today’s world, the pet and farm animal sectors of the animal health business are expanding rapidly and serving billions of people around the world. The increase in pet ownership globally, combined with the longer life span of pets and stronger emotional bonds between owners and their pets, increases the demand for pet medicines and vaccinations.

As the global population continues to grow, the need for animal protein is increasing. This has led to increased demand for medicines and vaccines for farm animals, driven by the need for improved nutrition, particularly from poultry and aquaculture. Factors such as lack of resources, reduced productivity due to diseases and rising food production costs further increase this demand.

market segmentation:

The report segments the veterinary sciences and diagnostics market into vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives and diagnostics. Diagnostics includes products used at the point of care, such as rapid tests, in-clinic analyzers and imaging equipment. Each section provides detailed information including product categories, uses, forecasts and competitive analysis.

Key Report Highlights:

market Overview: Gain insights into the global veterinary science and diagnostics market, including trends and growth potential.

Gain insights into the global veterinary science and diagnostics market, including trends and growth potential. Market Dynamics: Analyze the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, trends and technological advancements shaping the industry.

Analyze the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, trends and technological advancements shaping the industry. competitive landscape: Understand the market share, competitive strategies and positions of major suppliers of animal vaccines and therapeutic drugs.

Understand the market share, competitive strategies and positions of major suppliers of animal vaccines and therapeutic drugs. ESG Trends: Explore environmental, social and governance trends in the animal health sector.

Explore environmental, social and governance trends in the animal health sector. Patent: Analyze patents granted for animal health products.

leading companies:

Profiles of key players in the market, including:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Alltech

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

BASF Animal Nutrition

bayer animal health gmbh

buffer

Bluestar Edisio Company Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim VetMedica Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

DSM Nutritional Products Limited

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Heska Corporation

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

merck animal health

Mosaic Company (The)

Virbach S.A

Zoetis Inc.

Main questions answered:

What is the estimated global veterinary science and diagnostics market size by 2028, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR)?

What are the key drivers and opportunities in the animal health market?

What factors are restraining the market growth?

What strategies are the market players adopting to increase their presence in the market?

