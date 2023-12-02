BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping’s inspection visit to Shanghai underlined three top policy priorities for the country – high-quality financial development, scientific and technological (sci-tech) innovation and people’s Livelihoods are improving, business leaders, workers and analysts in Shanghai said on Thursday.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, conducted an inspection tour of Shanghai from Tuesday to Wednesday. During his visit, Xi inspected the Shanghai Futures Exchange, an exhibition on Shanghai’s science-technology innovations, and a government-subsidized rental housing community, designed to strengthen its competitiveness as an international financial center, positioning the city as a Learned about the city’s efforts to create an international hub. science-technology innovation centers, and the construction of government-subsidized rental housing projects, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chairing a symposium on advancing the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta on Thursday, Xi hailed the region’s leading and exemplary role in achieving new major breakthroughs in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and advancing Chinese modernization, according to Xinhua. Emphasized efforts to increase ,

The inspection visit provided another strong indication of the country’s top economic development priorities and provided deep encouragement to businesses and workers in key economic centers and across the country, at a critical juncture when the country is pursuing high-quality development and Chinese modernization amid major transitions. doing. In the international geo-economic landscape, according to business leaders, workers and analysts.

“All my colleagues in the financial industry in Shanghai are very excited about his visit and businessmen at financial institutions in Shanghai are talking about it,” Li Huiyong, an executive at Shanghai-based Huabao WP Fund Management Co., told the Global Times. Shanghai’s focus on improving its status as an international financial center was highlighted during an inspection tour on Thursday.

Xi’s visit comes about a month after the Central Financial Work Conference held in late October, which broadly focused on strengthening financial supervision, reforming the financial system, optimizing financial services, preventing and resolving risks, Along with this, emphasis was laid on firmly walking on the path of financial development. characteristics, and promote high quality financial development.

Shi Junyang, a professor at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, pointed out that the goal of making China a financial superpower was first mentioned at the Central Financial Work Conference, and in this context, Shanghai’s position as the main financial center has become even more prominent. Has occurred. Global Times on Thursday. Against the backdrop of a complex international environment, “it is of greater importance to place greater emphasis on financial development and financial support for the real economy,” he said.

Shanghai has become a world-class financial centre, rising to sixth place in the latest ranking of the 2022 Global Financial Center Index. In the first three quarters of 2023, turnover from the city’s main financial markets reached 2,546.08 trillion yuan ($356.64 trillion), up 15 percent year-on-year, according to official Shanghai data.

In addition to its financial industry, Shanghai is also a top sci-tech center in China, which was also highlighted by an exhibition on Shanghai’s sci-tech innovations during Xi’s inspection tour.

“This visit is very encouraging for us. Zhangjiang has been a leading innovation hub in China, and offers many incentives to companies and talents to facilitate their long-term development. I am really looking forward to the future of Zhangjiang, especially “High-tech fields such as biopharma, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing,” Sun Shuang, an employee at Zhangjiang, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Zhangjiang Science City in Shanghai’s Pudong New Area, where the science-technology exhibition was held, is the core area of ​​Shanghai’s science-technology innovation center – another aspect of the city that holds national significance, as China strongly focuses on science-technology. Follows self-progress. According to analysts, dependence and self-reliance amid increasing international competition.

Xi Junyang said, “The Secretary-General’s visit to Shanghai shows that the top leadership of the central government pays great attention to financial and science-technological development. Shanghai is relatively advanced in these aspects and is also in an important period of development.” The progress Shanghai has made in these key areas can accelerate development not only in the Yangtze River Delta but throughout the country.

Another top priority highlighted in Xi’s inspection tour is to focus on improving people’s livelihoods. In Shanghai, Xi inspected a government-subsidized rental housing community and learned about the city’s efforts in building government-subsidized rental housing projects.

The construction of government-subsidized rental housing projects has become an important part of the country’s efforts to address housing difficulties for new urban residents and youth. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said in September that about 72 percent of the 2.04 million units of government subsidized rental housing proposed in 2023 have been constructed across the country. Over the past two years, a total of 5.08 million units have been completed across the country, which can meet the housing demand for 15 million new urban residents and youth, the ministry said.

