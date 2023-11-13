Global Times: Experts hail BRI’s contribution to regional cooperation, development as it ushers in the next ‘Golden Decade’

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) brings new development momentum to the world economy and creates vast space for global development, as it seeks to strengthen policy exchanges and infrastructure connectivity. Helps in, and supports smooth business. and investment, industry insiders and experts said at the annual conference of the Financial Street Forum held in Beijing on Thursday.

As the joint construction of the BRI begins a new journey to another “Golden Decade”, he said connectivity between BRI countries and regions should be strengthened, while new cooperation areas such as innovation, digital economy and green economy should be explored. Must be detected. Vitality and momentum in the BRI.

“Compared to other countries, the BRI accommodates the interests and concerns of all parties involved, and seeks to combine interests and seek the ‘greatest common denominator’ for cooperation. For example, the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway “Helps landlocked Ethiopia access maritime trade ports. Bringing strong momentum to the logistics development of Djibouti’s ports,” the railway’s main contractor China Civil Engineering Construction Corp. said in a statement sent to the Global Times.

According to media reports, as a key project under the BRI framework, the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway has operated more than 2,600 passenger trains carrying approximately 550,000 passengers since it began commercial operations in 2018.

Investcorp CEO Hazem Ben-Gassem told the Global Times in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that the Gulf Cooperation Council has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the BRI. About $123 billion has been invested by China and Chinese institutions in Middle East infrastructure, ports and airports, as well as logistics and warehouses, he said.

According to Ben-Gassem, there are many opportunities for Chinese financial institutions and the people of the Middle East to cooperate and finance certain projects in the Middle East region.

“With the support of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, we recently invested in a water desalination plant in Abu Dhabi. This is our first infrastructure investment in the Gulf, but more importantly, a sustainable watershed in the region, which many The nation has been a historic challenge for the people,” Ben-Gassem said.

At the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing in October, China vowed more financing for BRI projects based on market and trade operations, with two policy banks providing a financing window of 350 billion yuan ($48.75 billion). Were setting up. , and an additional 80 billion yuan is being poured into the Silk Road Fund.

China will run 1,000 small-scale livelihood support projects.

As an active partner, contributor and beneficiary, Hong Kong will use its unique advantages to deepen economic and trade cooperation with other economies and play a more important role in the joint construction of the BRI, the Secretary of State for Financial Services and the Treasury. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Christopher Hui Ching-yu said at the same forum on Thursday.

Hong Kong’s financial regulator will accelerate the study of including yuan counters in stock connect programs between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong to provide more opportunities for yuan-denominated asset trading and contribute to the internationalization of the yuan, Hui said. Can be given.

Zhu Daocheng, vice president of JA Solar, a Chinese photovoltaic power firm that has a deep presence along the BRI, told the Global Times on Wednesday that its strong international competitiveness and rich experience in investment and financing have helped the company promote the development of green energy . In the Middle East and other regions.

“This is absolutely due to the involvement of finance [provided by BRI] These large-scale projects can be implemented, enabling more countries to achieve the energy transition,” Zhu said, adding that more countries are expected to benefit from the initiative.

