Global Times: China, Middle East countries eye each other’s markets, pledge to increase investment, deepen cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In recent years, economic and trade exchanges between China and Middle East countries have become increasingly close. Cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure construction and other fields has achieved remarkable results.

“We have probably invested about $500 million in the technology sector in China. Where we see opportunity for investment in China is consumer products, the food sector, healthcare and of course technology,” Hazem Ben-Gessem, co- CEO Investcorp told the Global Times on the sidelines of the Financial Street Forum 2023 annual conference held in Beijing on Wednesday.

This is Ben-Gassem’s first appearance on the platform, and he said, “Many Chinese businesses and investors are curious and interested in the Middle East region.”

Ben-Gassem said China has taken incredible, important steps in opening up. He said, China has developed the regulatory framework, so that it is easy and simple for foreign investors to come and invest capital in China.

The CEO also said that cooperation between China and Middle East countries should go beyond bilateral trade and also include the exchange of information. He cited the example of Huawei, which has committed to training 100,000 Saudi developers.

Talking about cooperation with Middle East countries, Zhu Daocheng, vice president of Chinese photovoltaic (PV) power company JA Solar, told the Global Times in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that the region has a grand vision for green energy development and new There is a plan. -Energy transition, which is a promising market for the company.

“The Middle East region is expected to be the third largest market for green and new energy in the next two to three years. Chinese companies are leading the world in manufacturing, assembly and project contracts in the new energy sector, which makes them competitive ” Zhu said on the sidelines of the Financial Street Forum 2023 annual conference.

Zhu said JA Solar is committed to the research and development of high-efficiency PV cells and has become one of the largest PV cell manufacturers in the world.

According to Zhu, to better serve local developers and distributors, JA Solar has established branches in the Middle East to enhance localization of services, which will also help promote the region’s energy transformation.

On Wednesday, a parallel forum titled “Sustainable Development of Industrial Cooperation and Cross-Border Investment between China and the Middle East” was held during the annual conference of the Financial Street Forum 2023, where participants discussed the cooperation potential between China and Middle East countries. Discussed.

China has a huge consumer market, a complete industrial system, and advantages in areas such as manufacturing, new energy, and Internet technology. Xu Weimin, vice chairman, president and chief investment officer of CIC, said that Middle East countries are vigorously promoting energy transformation and actively promoting the development of manufacturing, technology, “Internet+” and other fields and China’s economic structure is highly complementary. On Wednesday on the parallel platform.

“Deepening financial and industrial cooperation will not only contribute to the sustainable development of both economies, but also bring more opportunities to the world,” Xu said. He said CIC is ready to join hands with all partners to transform economic complementarity between China and India. And to make the Middle East a driving force to achieve shared prosperity and development.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), while addressing the parallel forum on Wednesday, said that in recent years, China and Middle East countries have carried out very fruitful cooperation. A jointly promoted framework under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

“It is hoped that Chinese enterprises will carry forward the spirit of the Silk Road and adhere to the principles of high standards, benefit people’s livelihood and stability, as well as strengthen cooperation with Middle East countries in traditional areas, continuously exploring new areas.” Will expand.” cooperation, and promote stable and long-term economic and trade cooperation between China and the Middle East. It is hoped that more financial institutions and enterprises from the Middle East will explore and expand investment in China and participate in China’s development opportunities. The market,” Ren said.

Guests who addressed the parallel forum – including Martin Tricaud, CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) Investment Banking, Hitesh Asarpota, CEO of Emirates National Bank of Dubai (NBD) Capital, and Stéphane Moss, CEO of HSBC Middle East and North Africa – The investment market in the Middle East is believed to have become increasingly active in recent years and has become an emerging region attracting international capital.

He said China and the Middle East have vast potential for future cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, high-end manufacturing and healthcare.

