BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The China-backed mega modern library located in the historic center of San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, will not only help promote educational, cultural and technological development in the country, but the Chinese Ambassador to El Salvador It also stands as a monument to the friendship between China and the Central American country, he told the Global Times.

The ambassador expressed confidence that relations between China and El Salvador have become a model for mutually beneficial cooperation between countries of different sizes and with different social systems, and played a positive role in Central America.

The library, the first aid project between China and El Salvador after the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2018, was officially opened to the public in November. President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele attended the lighting ceremony of the library’s decorative exterior lights and expressed his gratitude to China for bringing such modern architecture to El Salvador.

In February 2022, Bukele inaugurated the construction of the library. In a solemn ceremony, he announced that the construction of this cultural center was completed as a result of the visit of the Salvadoran President to China in 2019, thanks to donations from the Chinese government.

The president said the new national library would be the largest cultural investment in the last century of El Salvador’s history, representing “a legacy for new generations.”

“So far, the number of visitors has exceeded 100,000, with many even lining up until the early hours of the morning to enter the library,” Zhang Yanhui, the Chinese ambassador to El Salvador, told the Global Times on Monday. are.” He said that the library has become the most attractive place for taking photographs and a new landmark in the historical center of the capital.

monument of friendship

The Chinese ambassador revealed that the library is a building with seven floors above ground and one floor below ground, with a total construction area of ​​about 24,000 square meters.

Keeping in mind the geology of the earthquake-prone area, the building is equipped with excellent seismic performance. The latest technologies have also been adopted in areas such as digital, audio and lighting features.

After successfully overcoming the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was completed on schedule, becoming the first Chinese aid project to be delivered for use in El Salvador. Zhang said it is a concrete achievement of cooperation between China and El Salvador and also a monument to the friendship between the two countries.

In August 2018, China and El Salvador signed a joint communique in Beijing on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

China also offered help to El Salvador in dealing with COVID-19. Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabi said in 2021 that China’s cooperation with El Salvador in the health sector was fundamental to combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the Central American country. He said the timely arrival of several batches of COVID-19 vaccines from China ensured that the elderly, medical workers and other high-risk groups in El Salvador were vaccinated first.

The bilateral trade volume between China and El Salvador is expected to reach $1.89 billion in 2022, an increase of 73.4 percent compared with 2018, Zhang said.

The ambassador also noted that Chinese domestic car brands like Geely are selling well in El Salvador. China’s Southwest University of Science and Technology and the University of El Salvador co-established a Confucius Institute. More than 200 students from El Salvador have come to China for further studies, Zhang said.

La Libertad Port project supported by China is nearing completion and delivery. Ground breaking ceremonies were held sequentially for the construction of the National Stadium and a water treatment plant located on Lake Ilopango near the capital.

Currently, the security situation in El Salvador has improved and the business environment has improved. More and more Chinese companies are visiting El Salvador to explore opportunities and cooperate in various sectors, including transportation, infrastructure, education and energy. Zhang said it is believed that as bilateral relations deepen, cooperation in various fields will yield more fruitful results, benefiting both countries and their people.

performance role

Zhang said cooperation between China and El Salvador has steadily deepened over the past five years and China is trying its best to sincerely assist El Salvador in its development.

“The relationship between China and El Salvador has become a model for mutually beneficial cooperation between countries with different sizes and social systems. It has played a positive role in the region,” Zhang said. Possibility of developing relations with China.

In recent years, China’s relations with Central American countries have strengthened. Earlier this year, China and Honduras established diplomatic relations. In 2021, China and Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations.

“The circle of our friends in Central America is expanding. China has always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual benefit, mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and has developed friendly relations with countries around the world ” We look forward to joining hands with more countries to build a community of shared future for mankind and share a prosperous and beautiful future, Zhang said.

