BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With a huge roar of engines, a giant fighter jet of the PLA Air Force flies in the sky above a field, maneuvering upward to ward off foreign aircraft during a combat patrol. Is. For visually impaired Gen-Zer Shen, a young man in his 20s, watching the Chinese film Born to Fly (2023) is an experience unlike any other, thanks to its extensive audio description specifically for people with visual impairments. Has been converted into an accessible version with. the audience.

“What a thrilling film!” said Shen, who was deeply moved by the patriotic film, whose story revolves around the birth of China’s most advanced domestically produced fighter jet, the J-20.

The narrator’s voice that transforms screen action into vivid descriptions has allowed thousands of visually impaired people in China to access a variety of the country’s cultural products, from TV series to movies.

From its first production Pegasus (2019) to the film Be Somebody (2021), followed by Born to Fly, Shanghai PMF Pictures has created accessible versions for all its productions “for visually impaired audiences to enjoy sitting in theaters ,” Li Wenwen, its CEO, told the Global Times.

united in action

The company later partnered with China’s streaming sites such as Youku to create online accessible versions, “to ensure that even those who are unable to access movie theaters can enjoy the films.”

“Even though it increases production costs, it’s worth it because it’s something worthwhile to do,” he said.

The 32nd International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) was observed on 3 December and this year’s theme was “United in action for, with and by persons with disabilities to protect and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.” According to statistics, there are about 17 million visually impaired people in China.

With the rapid development of the country, the entire society is increasingly giving importance to their spiritual and cultural needs. More and more accessible amenities like barrier-free cinemas, streaming apps and bookstores are building bridges to share in the country’s cultural heritage.

In particular, following the entry into force of the Marrakesh Treaty Facilitating Access to Published Works for Persons who are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Unable to Print in China on May 5, 2022, relevant institutions and companies have taken steps to promote accessible film and television. A rich series has been prepared. Works to meet the needs of visually impaired people.

Youku launched the first Accessible Screening Festival on December 2, allowing free and easy access to a selection of over 2,000 of the latest TV show episodes and movies.

Wu Qian, COO of Youku, said these barrier-free movies and TV shows not only “reach more visually impaired people in theaters, communities and campuses, but are also appreciated by a wider audience through barrier-free streaming apps.”

The app has built-in adaptations for blind users as every control and element is customized to meet the needs of the users, making it one of the most used apps by people like Shane. “The content has been adapted specifically to meet our needs,” Shen said.

According to Chen Yanling, head of programs at Youku, after verification on the official website of the China Disabled Persons Federation, visually impaired users can enjoy all the cultural content on the site, from movies and theater works to audio.

As the amount of accessible film and television works increases, the forms and subjects are also becoming more diverse.

“I used to ‘watch’ movies, but most of them were old movies that I had seen many times. New movies and TV works have given us more opportunities to share and communicate with friends and family, allowing us to interact better. able to participate in today’s society,” said Dong Yuru, a 30-year-old woman from Beijing who is visually impaired.

Being an essential part of creating a sense of normalcy in the lives of persons with disabilities, barrier-free screen functions, in fact, made their debut in China a decade ago.

In 2005, a small screening room in the center of Beijing served as a film screening venue for visually impaired moviegoers, and has done so for decades. In 2017, the Communication University of China (CUC) launched a more formal project called Guangming Cinema (Light Cinema).

“Accessible movies” are different from normal audio clips. They mainly break down the scenes of the film and use language specifically designed for visually impaired viewers to better understand the action, scenes and emotional elements depicted on screen, helping them appreciate the film. Will get it. Transforming a film into an “accessible version” requires multiple steps and a variety of cooperative work, and Guangming Cinema is on its way to perfecting the process.

“The demand for accessible movies by people with disabilities is increasing day by day,” said Fu Haizheng, manager of the Light Cinema project and associate dean of the Institute of Accessible Information and Communication at CUC.

The group of over 500 people provides audio description for a variety of films, including Doraemon, Coco and the Chinese Red Revolutionary films 1921 and Wolf Warrior 2. Gehua, a cable business, then makes the details available online to its more than 200 million people. Customers and hosts of movie screenings in theaters.

Guangming Cinema is now housed in a modest recording studio inside CUC, the production center for hundreds of film audio descriptions created specifically for theaters across China that serve the visually impaired.

Nearly 600 accessible films have been completed by the project.

“And our next goal is to make these audio descriptions of films available at the same time as their main cinema releases, so that visually impaired people can go to the cinema with their family and friends to cry and laugh, and more importantly, ‘Enter society’ by participating freely in its social and cultural life,” Fu said.

Challenges remain not only due to copyright concerns as few production companies are willing to participate in a barrier-free version, but also due to the lengthy production process and high narrative standards.

According to Chen of Youku, it is important to consider the richness of film genres as well as the viewing preferences of visually impaired people when selecting films. Even the descriptive words used have been carefully selected.

For example, avoid using words like “colorful” and “extremely bright.” Chen said, “First of all, visually impaired people may not be able to create pictures in their imagination; secondly, they may feel uncomfortable.”

Film and television works are the art of telling stories using visual mediums. Different people have different understanding of the same picture. In the production process, the biggest challenge is how to use language and scripts to create a relatively complete and aesthetically pleasing mental imagination for visually impaired people.

It takes a lot of hard work to write a script. They have to keep track of how many seconds they have to describe something, and they have to decide what the most important things are to describe. Due to limited time, they cannot describe everything.

Chen said, “In using visual descriptive language, their psychological vision can correspond to real things, and they are not far from actually ‘seeing’ things.” “More importantly, the description cannot be given on the shelf, describing not only what is seen on screen, but also the emotions, ideas and culture that the director actually wanted to convey. Is.”

Decision

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/global-times-barrier-free-cinemas-streaming-apps-bookstores-increase-access-to-various-tv-dramas-movies- in-china-302005424.html

Source Global Times

Source