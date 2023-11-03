Dublin, November 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product (Non-Thermal, Thermal), By Application (Cancer, Nodules), By End-Use (ASC), Hospital ), by Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” has been added to the report. researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global thyroid ablation device market size is expected to reach US$318.4 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% from 2023 to 2030.

Availability of advanced treatment methods and increasing prevalence of thyroid cancer are projected to drive overall market growth. Commercialization and ongoing development of technologically advanced thyroid ablation systems and proven clinical efficacy is expected to drive market demand. The ease of treatment is expected to promote segment growth compared to other surgical procedures. Growing awareness about the benefits of thyroid ablation and increasing number of thyroid cancer patients seeking surgical cancer treatment are expected to boost product demand.

Minimally invasive surgical procedures are gaining popularity over traditional surgery due to various advantages, such as the need for smaller incisions, less pain, faster recovery time, and minimal scarring. Additionally, in some cases, minimally invasive surgery is considered more accurate than traditional surgery. Minimally invasive procedures reduce the length of hospital stay, which helps save additional costs associated with treatment.

Thus, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Increasing cases of thyroid cancer across the globe are also likely to contribute to the market growth. For example, according to the American Cancer Society, approximately 43,720 new cases of thyroid cancer were seen in the US. This cancer is approximately 3 times more common in women than men, creating a higher demand for the product among women.

Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Report Highlights

Radiofrequency ablation segment to gain the largest market share in 2022 due to increased adoption rate due to its enhanced efficiency.

The device segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in 2022 as these devices significantly reduce intraoperative blood loss and shorten operating time.

The thyroid cancer segment is projected to gain the highest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing number of thyroid-related cancer cases worldwide.

North America is expected to lead the market in 2022 due to high demand for the product to treat multiple thyroid diseases.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing trend of minimally invasive surgeries in many countries in Asia.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 130 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $154.5 million Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $318.4 million compound annual growth rate 9.5% Area covered global

Main topics covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Changes, Trends and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. core market approach

3.1.2. Related/Supporting Market Approach

3.2. Entry and Growth Potential Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. reimbursement framework

3.4. market dynamics

3.4.1. market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing prevalence of thyroid cancer and thyroid nodules.

3.4.1.2. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgery

3.4.1.3. Availability of technically sound resection procedures

3.4.2. market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of thyroid ablation devices

3.4.2.2. shortage of skilled professionals

3.5. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market: Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market: Product Estimates and Trends Analysis

Chapter 6. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market: Application Estimates and Trends Analysis

Chapter 7. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market: End-Use Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Thyroid Ablation Devices Market: Regional Estimates and Trends Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

