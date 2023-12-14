Global stocks, Treasuries rally after Fed: Markets fall

(Bloomberg) — Asia joined a global rally in stocks and bonds after the Federal Reserve gave the green light to interest rate cuts next year, reviving a bullish mood in markets as inflation eased.

Shares globally rose for a sixth consecutive session as equity benchmarks in Australia, South Korea and China rose more than 1% each. The dollar weakened to a four-month low.

U.S. futures soared Wednesday, lifting the S&P 500 to its highest level in nearly two years. Shares of Apple Inc. hit new highs, helping push the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high. The Japanese stock market was declining in part due to the strengthening of the yen.

The moves came after dovish signals from the Fed on Wednesday, which kept rates steady and predicted their next move would be a cut. The dot plot showed 75 basis points of cuts in 2024 – a faster pace of cuts than indicated in September.

“The Fed has given the markets an early Christmas gift,” said Kelly Wood, deputy head of fixed income at Schroders Plc in Sydney. “The next step is cuts and markets are now expecting a faster and faster easing cycle.” Wood expects a “strong performance across all markets” in a broader risk-on rally on Thursday.

Treasuries extended gains in Asian trade, after rising sharply in the previous session, with 10-year yields falling below 4% for the first time since August. Swap contracts show a relaxation of 140 basis points over the next 12 months. Australian and New Zealand bonds tracked the moves.

The yield differential between Treasury and corporate bonds also narrowed in a sign of bullish sentiment. The so-called spread on global corporate bonds fell on Wednesday to its lowest level since early February last year. In Asia, investment-grade dollar notes declined by at least two basis points on Thursday, close to last week’s record low, according to traders.

Producer-price gains slowed as energy costs declined, a report released ahead of the Fed meeting showed. This follows Tuesday’s consumer price data that showed the annual rate of inflation declined – further sign that prices are moving back toward the Fed’s target.

dollar weakness

An estimate of the dollar’s strength slipped after a yield hike pushed the yen higher. Japan’s currency strengthened to levels not seen since August and advanced further early Thursday. The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit rose more than 1% against the greenback in a sign of strength among emerging markets currencies.

“The textbook soft reaction in equities and the US dollar should be good for Asian equities,” said Chamath de Silva, a senior fund manager at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney. “The exception may be Japan, which will have to deal with big yen strength.”

After the Fed meeting, DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach predicted on CNBC that the bond rally could cause 10-year Treasury yields to fall to the low 3% range by next year. Others, including respondents to Bloomberg’s latest Instant Markets Live Pulse survey, see modest gains for stocks and bonds in 2024 and highlight the possibility that the Fed’s easing may not be as aggressive as markets are now expecting.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar extended gains after the country’s unemployment rate hit a 1-1/2 year high in November. Monetary decisions from the Philippines and Taiwan are due later on Thursday.

Shares of Country Garden Holdings Co. rose 6.5% in the early minutes of trading on Thursday after a unit of the embattled developer unexpectedly repaid 800 million yuan ($111 million) of bonds with put options expiring on Wednesday.

William Yuen, investment director at Invesco, said on Bloomberg Television that a dovish move by the Fed “gives the PBOC a lot of flexibility in terms of carrying out its monetary policy” because the Chinese central bank is in an easy cycle. Yuen said Invesco remains overweight on Chinese stocks in its Asia ex-Japan strategies and prefers e-commerce retail and services businesses.

In the US, exchange operator Nasdaq Inc suffered a system error at the time of the Fed’s policy decision on Wednesday, causing some stock orders to be cancelled, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

West Texas Intermediate, the US crude benchmark, is higher but remains around $70. Bitcoin had pared Wednesday’s gains to trade near $43,000, and gold was just above $2,000 per troy ounce.

Major events of this week:

European Central Bank policy meeting following Thursday’s press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde

Bank of England policy meeting, Thursday

Swiss National Bank policy meeting, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, business inventories, Thursday

China 1-Year MLF Rate & Volume, Asset Prices, Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Unemployment Rate, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US Industrial Production, Empire Manufacturing, S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 11:59 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.1%

Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.2%

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.4%

Euro rose 0.3% to $1.0905

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 141.93 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1385 per dollar

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $42,783.4

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,253.25

bond

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 3.97%

Japan’s 10-year yield fell 4.5 basis points to 0.640%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell 18 basis points to 4.11%

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $69.72 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,032.85 an ounce

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Georgina Mackay and Matthew Burgess.

