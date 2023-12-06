Dublin, December 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Sports and Fitness Clothing – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Global sports and fitness clothing market to reach $357.3 billion by 2030

The global market for sports and fitness apparel is estimated at USD 226.8 billion in the year 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of USD 357.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the analysis period 2022-2030. Sports apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a CAGR of 6.2% and reach US$293.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. The fitness clothing segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% for the next 8-year period.

The global wellness industry is undergoing transformation, with sports and fitness becoming an integral part of holistic wellness in the 21st century. Due to this change, expenditure on sports and fitness clothing is increasing. It is essential to understand market competition, with insight into the market share of key competitors and their presence in the industry.

Sports and fitness clothing includes a diverse range of apparel designed for different activities, driven by ongoing innovations. It is important for businesses operating in this sector to stay informed about recent market developments and the global economic landscape.

The US market is estimated at $62.4 billion, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The sports and fitness apparel market in the US is estimated to be worth US$62.4 billion by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$65.9 billion by the year 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7%. Analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 3.7% and 4.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.8%.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 856 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $226.8 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $357.3 billion compound annual growth rate 5.8% Area covered global

Market Trends and Drivers

Digitization of sports and fitness apparel and equipment picks up pace

Athleisure trend drives market sales volume and growth momentum

From concept to cash, innovation in sports functional clothing drives sales and market growth

Increase in participation in active sports and fitness activities to benefit market growth

Wireless wearables are revolutionizing sports and activity participation: Global sales of wireless health and fitness devices for the years 2023, 2025 and 2027 (in 000 units)

Sustainability and eco-friendliness take center stage

Smart Fabrics makes its mark in sports and fitness apparel sector

3D printing revolutionizes the customization and design of sports and fitness clothing

Market growth will benefit from the growing mass market for sports and fitness clothing

Women represent a large and attractive consumer group. here’s why

Online sales channel sees strong growth

The impact of AI on sports and fitness clothing: a review

