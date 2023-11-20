Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Specialty Crops – Global Strategic Trade Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Global specialty crops market to reach $2.2 trillion by 2030

The global market for specialty crops is estimated to be US$1.6 trillion in 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global specialty crops market. This includes evaluation of conventional, organic, vegetables, fruits, herbs and spices, tree nuts and other types of specialty crops.

Traditional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a CAGR of 3.9% and reach US$1.5 trillion by the end of the analysis period. The growth in the organic segment is estimated to be 4.7% CAGR for the next 8 year period.

The US market is estimated at $323.1 billion, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The specialty crops market in the US is estimated to be worth US$323.1 billion by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$ 384.7 billion by the year 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6%. Analysis period 2022 to 2030.

The analysis included annual sales figures in US$million for the years 2014 to 2030, focusing on geographic regions such as the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Has gone.

Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 3.2% and 3.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.3%.

The report provides information about recent past, present and future sales trends, as well as percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR) where applicable. Additionally, it offers a 16-year perspective, which presents a percentage breakdown of price sales for selected years within this period.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 276 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $1.6 trillion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $2.2 trillion compound annual growth rate 4.1% Area covered global

market Overview

Impact of Covid-19 and growing global recession

COVID-19 leaves the world in shambles, disrupting industries and markets: World Economic Growth Projections for 2019, 2020 and 2021 (Real GDP, annual % change)

Impact of COVID-19 on specialty crops markets

Introduction of special crops

Types of Special Crops

World Specialty Crops Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Revenue Percentage Breakdown for Vegetables, Fruits, Herbs & Spices, Tree Nuts and Other Types

Specialty Crops: Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Major factors in favor of special crop market

New retail formats to increase demand for specialty crops

Free trade to promote market development

Crop adulteration to curb market growth

Geographical Analysis: Developed regions lead the medical membrane market, developing countries promise future growth

World Specialty Crops Market by Region (2020 and 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Developed and Developing Regions

World Specialty Crops Market – Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenue) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, US, Japan, and Europe

competitive landscape

Recent Market Activity

Specialty Crops – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share (E) in 2022

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Insignificant (E) for players worldwide in 2022

Market Trends and Drivers

Impact of Megatrends on Specialty Crops Market

World population by geographical region for the years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 (in thousands)

World urban population in thousands: 1950-2050p

Degree of urbanization around the world: urban population as % of total population by geographical area for the years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Global middle class population by region for 2020, 2025 and 2030 (in million)

Food sector dominates the specialty crops market

Growing demand for natural, clean label and less processed foods bodes well

Strong opportunities in the beverages sector

Focus on healthy living amid pandemic, demand for natural beverages is increasing

Fruit juices have wide appeal

Vegetable juices look for opportunities

Food service industry dynamism enhances business prospects

Opportunities in the Quick Service Restaurant Sector

Global fast food and quick service restaurants market size for 2019, 2022 and 2025 (in US$ billion)

Increasing demand for special crops in retail sector

E-commerce expands retail opportunities for specialty crops

Smartphone penetration and better internet connectivity fuel online retail sales

Global market of billions of smartphones (2016-2021)

Growing food safety concerns improve market prospects

Growth in food demand worldwide: growth in demand in million tonnes for selected foods for the period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Small producers improve profitability with specialty crops

Focus on select players (total 25 featured)

Olam International Limited

Plant Health Care, Inc.

AGT Food & Ingredients

Oregon Spice Company

Technology Crops International (TCI)

SVZ

Simped Foods Private Limited

main road data

iFoodDS

