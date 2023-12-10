Global South condemns 'weak' progress on climate adaptation at COP28

With just two days left until the conclusion of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, climate justice advocates from the Global South on Sunday expressed concern over the latest draft of the Global Target on Adaptation, a document on which policymakers will rely as the summit Negotiations are underway. To finalize an agreement on further progress that must be made to limit planetary warming.

African countries proposed the Global Goals on Adaptation (GGA) a decade ago, and many advocates warned on Sunday that the document so far appears “vague”, including different expectations from fossil fuel-producing countries to help the global South adapt. Insufficient financial pledges are involved. Sectors including agriculture, water and transport respond to the climate emergency.

“Millions of people around the world, most of whom are responsible for the least amount of carbon emissions, are attempting to adapt their lives and livelihoods to a worsening climate,” wrote Mohammed Addo, founder and director of Power Shift Africa. climate change news, “However it is not just about money, funding is critical and is sorely lacking. The target for 2023 was to raise $300 million for the adaptation fund, but at COP28 we have seen only $169 million in pledges, which is only 56% The expected amount.”

On Social Media, Simon Evans, Deputy Editor of carbon briefprovided an analysis of Sunday’s draft, which he said was “overwhelmingly qualitative, not quantitative” and included only a “vague link to finance”.

“Qualitative goals” in the text include “significantly reducing climate-induced water scarcity” and “strengthening resilience” – phrases that “could mean almost anything,” Evans said.

The draft reiterates earlier calls for wealthy countries to double adaptation finance by 2025, but “urges” and “invites” governments to make resources available only to developing countries that are most vulnerable to climate-related sea level rise. , are disproportionately affected by drought and floods – despite the fact that the entire continent of Africa is behind only 4% of planet-warming global greenhouse gas emissions.

Teresa Anderson, global climate justice lead for ActionAid, called on powerful countries to “urge” powerful countries to make meaningful contributions to the climate adaptation fund “only if you feel like it, but no worries if you don’t want to.” ” is the code for.

“Overall, the text is weak and does not adequately address the aspiration to establish the necessary adaptation measures and indicators and to mobilize adaptation financing,” Said Edo.

The UN Environment Program said in November that the Global South needed $215 billion to $387 billion annually to help adapt its infrastructure to the climate crisis. In 2021, only $21 billion was provided.

Obed Koringo of CARE Denmark said that while developed countries have “committed to at least doubling adaptation finance by 2025,” a detailed roadmap is the only way to achieve this. It should set out what and how individual developed countries plan to provide by 2025. “This adds up to $40 billion annually.”

“It is disappointing to see that the dialogue on adaptation is heading towards a damaging global failure,” Coringo said. “We fear this will have devastating consequences for communities on the front lines of the climate crisis, especially in Africa… Failure to invest in adaptation, including early warning systems, flood protection and drought-resistant crops, will only increase losses in the long run And the cost of the damage.”

African policymakers have also expressed concern over the language being negotiated for the Global Stocktake (GST) later this week, a document expected to direct countries to move further to limit planetary warming. Climate campaigners have joined experts in demanding a phase-out of fossil fuels, but European and US negotiators have insisted on language that only “Phase-wise,” And fossil fuel-producing countries are demanding that the agreement only address “unsustainable” emissions – allowing for failsafe technological fixes such as carbon capture, rather than completely reducing emissions.

Egypt’s chief negotiator Mohamed Nasr said, “Allowing to phase out fossil fuels would mean that developed countries that can afford expensive carbon capture technology can continue to expand.” Guardian.

Mary Robinson, chair of The Elders, called on governments including Saudi Arabia, the US and the EU to “give up their deceit” and stop “obstructing a livable future”.

Robinson said, “I fear that COP28 is falling short of what is needed to stay within the 1.5°C warming limit. The science tells us that we are in grave danger of handing down a completely unlivable world to our children. ” “There are countries here that have the capacity to ensure that the outcome of this summit is historic for the right reasons. They need to move forward now with ambition and urgency. COP28 is an opportunity for leaders to be on the right side of history.” Presents.”

“Governments should not leave this summit without an agreement to phase out all fossil fuels,” he said, “and this agreement should not come at the expense of other important workflows here.”

Source: www.commondreams.org