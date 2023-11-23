Global smartphone sales bounce back after 2-year slowdown: Counterpoint

Counterpoint Research said the global smartphone market grew 5% year-on-year in October after contracting 27 months.

The growth was led by a recovery in emerging markets, Huawei’s comeback in China, Apple’s iPhone 15 launch in September, among other factors.

“Following the strong growth in October, we expect the market to also grow year-on-year in Q4 2023, putting the market on track for a gradual recovery in the coming quarters,” the research firm said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds a new iPhone 15 Pro during an Apple event in Cupertino, California on September 12, 2023.

Justin Sullivan | getty images

Global smartphone sales rose in October after 27 consecutive months of decline on a year-on-year basis due to a recovery in emerging markets, data from Counterpoint Research shows.

Sell-through transactions, or retail sales volume, rose 5% year-over-year in October, according to the report.

“Emerging markets led the growth with continued recovery in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei’s comeback in China and the start of the festive season in India,” the research firm said. It said developed markets with relatively higher smartphone saturation have seen a slower recovery.

Huawei recorded the fastest growth among smartphone makers in China in the third quarter after releasing its Mate 60 Pro smartphone in September, which sparked considerable consumer interest due to its advanced chip.

The report said that October recorded the highest monthly smartphone sales since January 2022.

The launch of Apple’s iPhone 15 series in late September also helped boost smartphone sales. “The launch was delayed by a week compared to last year, meaning the full impact of new iPhone sales was felt in October,” Counterpoint Research said.

Global smartphone sales have been hit by component shortages, inventory build-up and long replacement cycles.

“These issues have been further compounded by the uncertain macroeconomic environment and as a result, global smartphone sales have declined year-on-month every month for more than 2 years,” the research firm said.

Tech research firm Canalys said last month that the decline in global smartphone sales was slowing and that shipments in the third quarter declined only 1% compared with a 10% decline in the previous quarter.

“As the holiday season approaches, growing demand for fresh offerings in emerging markets is driving brands and channels forward,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, senior analyst at Canalys.

South Korea’s Samsung continued to lead the global smartphone market in the third quarter with a 20% share of total smartphone sales, according to Counterpoint Research data. Apple stood second with 16% market share, followed by Chinese brands Xiaomi (12%), Oppo (10%) and Vivo (8%).

Counterpoint Research expects the global smartphone market to grow further in the fourth quarter.

Source: www.cnbc.com