Global smartphone market sees growth in October after 2 years – Counterpoint

Nov 21 (Reuters) – The global smartphone market returned to growth in October after more than two years of slowdown, helped by a recovery in emerging markets, according to Counterpoint Research data.

The data showed that global monthly smartphone sell-through volumes increased by 5%, making October the first month to record year-on-year growth since June 2021, which recorded negative year-on-year growth. The streak of 27 consecutive months of growth has been broken.

Counterpoint said in its report that global smartphone sales have been under stress for the past two years, hit by various issues ranging from component shortages, inventory build-up and longer replacement cycles.

“Following strong growth in October, we expect the market to also grow year-on-year in Q4 2023, putting the market on track for a gradual recovery in the coming quarters,” the market research firm said.

Growth, which was last seen in June 2021 due to a COVID-19 induced demand slowdown, is now emerging with the continued recovery in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei’s comeback in China and the beginning of the festive season in India. Have been led by the markets. , it added.

Huawei’s China smartphone sales grew strongly in the third quarter, rising 37%, as buyers bought its Mate 60 series phones.

The report said developed markets with relatively high smartphone saturation have been slower to recover, but it cited the launch of Apple’s (AAPL.O) iPhone 15 series as another factor driving growth.

