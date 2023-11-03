Global shipping company Maersk cuts 10,000 jobs

Revenue at Maersk’s maritime business fell $10.1 billion – or 56 percent – ​​in the third quarter – Christian Helgesen/Bloomberg

One of the world’s largest shipping companies has announced it will cut 10,000 jobs as it grapples with falling demand for freight.

AP Moller-Maersk said the move would save $600 million (£491 million) next year as the company faces “challenging times” after the Covid-driven shipping boom ends.

The job cuts, scheduled to take place in January 2024, will reduce its global workforce to less than 100,000.

Maersk said third-quarter revenue fell by $10.6 billion, while underlying pre-tax profit dropped 82 percent to $1.9 billion amid “significantly lower freight rates.”

Chief executive Vincent Clerc said: “Our industry is facing a new normal with low demand, prices in line with historical levels and inflationary pressures on our cost base.

“Since the summer, we have seen excess capacity in most sectors, leading to declining prices and no significant increase in ship recycling or idling.

“Given the challenging times ahead, we have accelerated a number of cost and cash containment measures to safeguard our financial performance.”

The Danish company has faced the biggest downturn in its ocean freight business, where shipping rates are extremely low.

Maersk, which handles about a sixth of the world’s shipping container traffic, was able to charge higher fees during Covid and in the wake of disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, it has been dealt a blow recently by the global economic recession.

Revenue at its marine business fell $10.1 billion – or 56 percent – ​​in the third quarter. When economic growth slows, shipping suffers as competition intensifies and companies vie for fewer customers.

Maersk has recently emphasized land-based logistics, spending billions of dollars on warehouses and new technologies.

However, the owners said the business has also been impacted by low rates in the air and freight markets and lower volumes for lead logistics and e-commerce.

Its revenue in this division fell nearly 16 percent to $3.5 billion.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com