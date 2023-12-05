Dublin, December 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Sample Retrieval – Global Strategic Trade Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Global sample recovery market to reach $408.4 million by 2030

The global market of sample recovery is estimated to be USD 276.1 million in the year 2022, the revised size is projected to reach USD 408.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the analysis period 2022-2030. Non-detachable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a CAGR of 5.7% and reach US$278.9 million by the end of the analysis period. The detachable segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% for the next 8-year period.

This report discusses the Sample Retrieval System market, focusing on the percentage market share of key competitors in 2022 and competitive market presence of players across the globe in 2022 classified as strong, active, niche or trivial . The report highlights the impact of COVID-19. The volume of surgeries and the status of laparoscopic procedures during this period were impacted by the pandemic.

It provides an introduction to sample recovery systems and presents the prospects and outlook of the global market. The market is analyzed by focusing on the non-separable sample recovery products leading the market. Additionally, it mentions that developed regions are leading, while developing economies are expected to witness higher growth in this market.

The US market is estimated at $73.1 million, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%

The sample recovery market in the US is estimated at US$73.1 million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is estimated to have an estimated market size of US$92.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. Analysis period 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 2.9% and 4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.7%.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 540 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $276.1 million Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $408.4 million compound annual growth rate 5.0% Area covered global

Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and subsequent need for laparoscopic surgical interventions bodes well for the market

Laparoscopic procedure volumes rise after sharp decline due to pandemic

Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures boosts laparoscopic procedures, likely to drive market growth

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market for the years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026 ($in Billion)

Prevalence of lifestyle-related chronic disorders is continuously increasing, presenting market opportunities

Global cancer incidence: number of new cancer cases in million for the years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 and 2045)

Global HIV prevalence: number of people living with AIDS by region as of June 2021 (in million)

Increase in number of surgical procedures to drive demand

Growth in the number of surgeries in the US (2010–2025) and 2001–2010 (in%)

The growing global demographics and resulting increase in minimally invasive surgeries has increased the need for specimen retrieval products

Global aging population statistics for the 65+ age group in million by geographical region for the years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly population (65+ years) as % of total population by developed, least developed and least developed regions: 2019 and 2030

The increased incidence of gastrointestinal diseases requires specimen recovery systems.

Prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in selected countries/regions

Urological Surgery: Market potential boosted by technological advancements

Urological surgery amid pandemic

Increasing Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders and Trend Towards Laparoscopic Gynecological Surgeries: Market Opportunities

Global Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedure Market Breakdown by Procedure Type for 2021 (in%)

Specimen retrieval in minimally invasive gynecological surgery

Adoption of laparoscopic bariatric procedures amid increasing obesity levels is increasing the need for sample retrieval products

Severely obese population worldwide (in thousands) by country: 2014 and 2025

Cholecystectomy: a lucrative segment in the specimen retrieval market

Specimen Retrieval in Laparoscopic Colorectal Resection Cases

Nadiad Bag – The Most Affordable and Efficient Recovery Bag

Currently available sample recovery systems and their shortcomings

Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers to support market growth

Increase in health care expenditure leading to improvement in health care infrastructure contributes to the growth of the market

World health care expenditure for the years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 (in trillion US dollars)

