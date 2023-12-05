Global Sample Recovery Strategic Market Report, 2022 and
Global sample recovery market to reach $408.4 million by 2030
The global market of sample recovery is estimated to be USD 276.1 million in the year 2022, the revised size is projected to reach USD 408.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the analysis period 2022-2030. Non-detachable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a CAGR of 5.7% and reach US$278.9 million by the end of the analysis period. The detachable segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% for the next 8-year period.
This report discusses the Sample Retrieval System market, focusing on the percentage market share of key competitors in 2022 and competitive market presence of players across the globe in 2022 classified as strong, active, niche or trivial . The report highlights the impact of COVID-19. The volume of surgeries and the status of laparoscopic procedures during this period were impacted by the pandemic.
It provides an introduction to sample recovery systems and presents the prospects and outlook of the global market. The market is analyzed by focusing on the non-separable sample recovery products leading the market. Additionally, it mentions that developed regions are leading, while developing economies are expected to witness higher growth in this market.
The US market is estimated at $73.1 million, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%
The sample recovery market in the US is estimated at US$73.1 million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is estimated to have an estimated market size of US$92.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. Analysis period 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 2.9% and 4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.7%.
Main characteristics:
|Report Attribute
|Description
|number of pages
|540
|forecast period
|2022 – 2030
|Estimated market value in 2022 (USD).
|$276.1 million
|Estimated market value by 2030 (USD).
|$408.4 million
|compound annual growth rate
|5.0%
|Area covered
|global
Market Trends and Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and subsequent need for laparoscopic surgical interventions bodes well for the market
- Laparoscopic procedure volumes rise after sharp decline due to pandemic
- Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures boosts laparoscopic procedures, likely to drive market growth
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market for the years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026 ($in Billion)
- Prevalence of lifestyle-related chronic disorders is continuously increasing, presenting market opportunities
- Global cancer incidence: number of new cancer cases in million for the years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 and 2045)
- Global HIV prevalence: number of people living with AIDS by region as of June 2021 (in million)
- Increase in number of surgical procedures to drive demand
- Growth in the number of surgeries in the US (2010–2025) and 2001–2010 (in%)
- The growing global demographics and resulting increase in minimally invasive surgeries has increased the need for specimen retrieval products
- Global aging population statistics for the 65+ age group in million by geographical region for the years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly population (65+ years) as % of total population by developed, least developed and least developed regions: 2019 and 2030
- The increased incidence of gastrointestinal diseases requires specimen recovery systems.
- Prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in selected countries/regions
- Urological Surgery: Market potential boosted by technological advancements
- Urological surgery amid pandemic
- Increasing Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders and Trend Towards Laparoscopic Gynecological Surgeries: Market Opportunities
- Global Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedure Market Breakdown by Procedure Type for 2021 (in%)
- Specimen retrieval in minimally invasive gynecological surgery
- Adoption of laparoscopic bariatric procedures amid increasing obesity levels is increasing the need for sample retrieval products
- Severely obese population worldwide (in thousands) by country: 2014 and 2025
- Cholecystectomy: a lucrative segment in the specimen retrieval market
- Specimen Retrieval in Laparoscopic Colorectal Resection Cases
- Nadiad Bag – The Most Affordable and Efficient Recovery Bag
- Currently available sample recovery systems and their shortcomings
- Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers to support market growth
- Increase in health care expenditure leading to improvement in health care infrastructure contributes to the growth of the market
- World health care expenditure for the years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 (in trillion US dollars)
