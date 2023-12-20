New York, United States, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global rough terrain crane market size is expected to grow from US$15.1 billion in 2022 to US$24.56 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR). 4.98% during the estimated period.

Rough terrain crane is a type of machine that can be used to lift and carry products anywhere. Usually involves lifting rope, wire rope or chain and blade. Most of its applications involve lifting and moving large objects. Rough terrain cranes are commonly used in the manufacturing industry to assemble heavy equipment, to move materials in construction, and in transportation to load and unload objects. Rough terrain cranes have an internal structure with four rubber tires that allow them to climb uneven surfaces such as hills, marshes or flat terrain while maintaining grip. In the mining and petrochemical industries, these cranes are used for material handling and lifting maintenance. They are widely used in various industries like renewable energy, civil engineering, marine engineering, petrochemical engineering and construction. The market is expected to benefit from the increase in demand for rough-terrain cranes for installation and maintenance works in various regions during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing awareness and availability of rough terrain cranes with state-of-the-art technology and increased capacity is expected to open up new market opportunities during the forecast period.

covid 19 impact

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the rough terrain crane market was incredible. Lockdowns and restrictions were imposed in many areas, disrupting construction projects and reducing demand. However, during the pandemic, the need for infrastructure development and disaster relief efforts had increased, increasing the demand for cranes in rough terrain. For example, rough terrain cranes were vital in lifting heavy materials and equipment in areas where hospitals and temporary medical facilities were rapidly built to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

75 ton – 100 ton segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in the forecast period

On the basis of capacity, the global overgrown crane market has been segmented into 25 ton, 26 ton – 74 ton, 75 ton – 100 ton and above 100 ton. Of these, the 75 tonne – 100 tonne segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rough-terrain cranes with capacities ranging from 75 to 100 tons can handle most major pulling tasks. With its superior performance in off-road and on-road applications and projects, it is highly preferred and adaptable across a wide range of industries. During the forecast period, increasing demand for construction equipment in various infrastructure projects is likely to boost the growth of the sector. Strong demand for this range in a variety of heavy-duty lifting applications is the primary factor driving faster than expected growth of this segment.

The construction segment is expected to witness significant CAGR growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global rough terrain crane market is segmented into construction and utility. Of these, the construction segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth during the forecast period. The ability of rough terrain cranes to work on difficult and uneven terrain increases their demand in construction applications. These cranes are essential on construction sites for lifting heavy equipment, building materials and other large objects that traditional cranes may struggle with. Relevant examples include the use of rough terrain cranes in infrastructure development, building construction and large-scale projects such as bridges and industrial facility construction, where their versatility and efficiency contribute greatly to completing the tasks in a safe and efficient manner. Gives.

North America Dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share during the forecast period. Rough terrain cranes are in high demand in North America partly due to active construction and infrastructure development activities in the region. Many projects now underway in both urban and rural areas have increased the demand for adaptable and reliable lifting equipment in North America. The exploration and extraction activities of the oil and gas industry in difficult terrain increases the demand for cranes even more in rough terrain. Examples of high demand are in large cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Houston, where industrial activity and construction projects rely heavily on rough terrain cranes to meet their lifting needs.

In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Increased construction activity in the developing economies of APAC, including India, China, Japan, and South Korea, is expected to boost market growth. Increasing urbanization and increasing financial resources have increased the demand for modern infrastructure, which has benefited the construction industry in the region. Demand for utilities is increasing in these emerging markets, accelerating the expansion of the industry.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global rough terrain crane market are Brodersen Manufacturing Corp., Maxim Crane Works, LP, Liebherr Group, The Manitowoc Company, Inc., Terex Corporation, Tadano Limited, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd., Kato Works. Co., Ltd., TIL Limited, Entrec Corporation, Saini Group and other leading vendors.

recent developments

In March 2023, Tadano successfully delivered the GR-800EX rough-terrain crane to Al Faris in the UAE, a leading provider of heavy lifting solutions with a large fleet of cranes and heavy equipment.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has divided the global rough terrain crane market based on the below mentioned segments:

Rough Terrain Crane Market, Capacity Analysis

up to 25 tons

26 Ton – 74 Ton

75 Ton – 100 Ton

above 100 tons

Rough Terrain Crane Market, Application Analysis

Rough Terrain Crane Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



