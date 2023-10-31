A deadly cancer that cannot be ignored for years is rapidly affecting the youth. While there has been a steady decline in cancer in recent decades, scientists are puzzled by the explosion of cases of colorectal cancer, also known as colon or rectal cancer, in young adults who have traditionally been at low risk for the disease. Are. But scientists have now found a link between this infamously treated cancer and processed or “junk” foods such as packaged snacks, hamburgers, fries, cereals, desserts and sugary drinks.

Colorectal cancer is a disease characterized by uncontrolled growth of cells in the colon or rectum. It often begins with the formation of abnormal growths called polyps in these areas, which can eventually turn into cancer.

In August 2023, researchers at the Salk Institute and the University of California, San Diego found that high-fat diets alter the composition of the gut microbiome, promoting the growth of bacteria that promote the production of digestive molecules called bile acids in mice. Is. These cause inflammation, which increases the risk of colorectal cancer.

Another study reported in the journal The BMJ in August 2022 found that, across three large prospective groups, men with higher consumption of total ultra-processed foods had a 29% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer, among those men Than those who eat it. minimum amount. Certain subgroups of intake of ultra-processed foods in men and women were also associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

A 2018 study reported in PLoS Medicine examined the diets of 471,495 adults from 10 European countries using the British Nutrient Profiling System, which self-reported commonly consumed foods and beverages. (controlling for factors such as weight and activity level) found that a low-nutritional-quality diet was associated with a higher risk of colorectal, respiratory tract, and stomach cancers.

These studies follow warnings from 2015, when the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer announced that eating processed meat could cause colorectal cancer in humans.

Guido Bachelard, CEO of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ), developer of ColorAlert – an at-home rapid detection screening test for colorectal cancer and the first DNA-based colorectal cancer screening test in Europe – says society is trending towards such diets. Is moving towards a higher level. Additives and preservatives are a possible contributor to the recent increase in cases.

“Colorectal cancer is the third most prevalent cancer globally and the second most lethal. But in many cases, colorectal cancer is preventable,” Batchelor says. “Particularly given the increase in the number of young adults who are not routinely screened, many cases are identified at advanced stages, resulting in increased mortality.”

Early detection increases survival rates to more than 90%, but if colorectal cancer is not detected until stage three, the five-year survival rate drops to 71%. In stage four, only 14% of patients survive for the next five years.

According to research, a person’s risk of developing colorectal cancer may be affected by a combination of factors, including genetics, environmental influences, and lifestyle choices.

In light of recent research findings, medical professionals are advising patients to avoid consuming ultra-processed foods such as instant soups, candy and processed meats and to consume more fruits, vegetables, whole grains as a way to reduce And are recommending a diet rich in lean protein. Risk of colorectal cancer.

Amanda Bode, MD, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic, says, “We’re seeing a number of studies that show that eating healthy is important for reducing the risk of colorectal cancer, and that’s especially true if you have a family history of colorectal cancer. It’s cancer.” ,

A 2018 European study showed that people who ate the most food products with high scores from the British Food Standards Agency’s Nutrient Profiling System or FSAM-NPS score (indicating low nutritional quality) had a lower risk of colorectal cancer. was higher – which suggests that front-of-pack nutrition labels and other public health nutrition interventions may be effective in helping reduce rates of colorectal cancer.

The increasing incidence of colorectal cancer and low early screening among young individuals—often due to fear of undergoing a colonoscopy—underscores the critical need for accessible screening methods and public education.

At-home stool DNA tests, such as ColoAlert that contain patent-pending mRNA biomarkers, offer a non-invasive alternative to colonoscopy, and are recommended in the US for use once every three years starting at age 45. The services are approved by the task force.

Many large companies recognize the value of prevention and early detection, and are providing early testing to employees in connection with healthy eating as well as employee insurance plans. The recent collaboration between Mainz Biomed and Zoller-Kipper GmbH underlines the value of this approach in combating the rise of colorectal cancer.

Data from JAMA Surgery show that colorectal cancer is expected to increase by 90% in people aged 20 to 34 by 2030 – but colorectal cancer is unique in that it is one of the most preventable cancers. , the survival rate once detected exceeds 90%. Quick.

A 2022 review examining dietary intake as a risk factor for early-onset colorectal adenoma and carcinoma (EOCRC) found that individuals who regularly consumed substantial amounts of deep-fried foods, processed items , maintain a high-fat diet, drink excessive sugary beverages. The risk of early-onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC) was found to be significantly higher in those with low intake of folate and fiber and those who consumed sweets. On the other hand, a protective effect against eCRC was identified in people who had a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, had adequate micronutrient intake and followed a vegetarian dietary pattern.

“The truth is in the science,” says Bachelard.

“Although delays in diagnosis can be avoided through regular screening, diet is a modifiable risk factor, which may help save lives.”