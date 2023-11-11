Global rice markets in crisis amid ‘artificial’ shortage

Rice is a vital food for more than half the global population and the world is facing its biggest shortage in 20 years.

India’s export ban on rice is echoing across global rice markets, threatening food security if developing countries cannot purchase or access rice.

“The only shortage really at this point will be plain, white, long grain, poor quality rice from India, which they ship to many countries throughout Africa and Southeast Asia,” Peter Bachmann, vice president of policy and government affairs, told CNBC. ” , “And when they impose sanctions, it impacts those developing countries the most and first.”

First, India banned the export of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on the export of certain varieties of rice in September 2022.

Then, in July 2023, India banned exports of its plain, white, long-grain rice.

“India is a country that suffers significantly from food insecurity, so the desire to ensure reasonable availability of staple foods like rice within the country is understandable,” Will Clater, ClimateAI’s vice president of operations and strategy, told CNBC. “

“But there is a trade-off.”

India accounts for 40% of the rice export market, so any export restrictions immediately impact global prices.

Rice prices rose 15% to 20%, the highest in nearly 12 years, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute.

,[India is] They’re trying to secure enough rice in their domestic markets to keep their prices down for consumers,” Bachman said.

Part of the problem is that market prices for rice have remained relatively stable, despite facing rising input costs of energy and fertilizer compared to other agricultural commodities.

American rice farmers face similarly volatile rice prices.

“Our farmers, they will go up against any rice farmer,” Michael Klein, vice president of communications and domestic promotions at USA Rice, told CNBC. “But, they cannot compete with a foreign government.”

When American rice farms were struggling to remain profitable as global rice prices were not keeping up with rising input costs, Congress passed $250 million in supplemental funding.

“These programs exist only to keep these farmers from getting into trouble because that would be a huge disaster,” Klein said.

see Video To learn more about how global rice prices are threatening affordable food, trade relations and the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

Source: www.cnbc.com