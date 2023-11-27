Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Respiratory Disease Testing Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product (Imaging Tests, Respirometers, Blood Gas Tests), by End Use, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecast , 2023 – 2030” report has been added researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global respiratory disease testing market size is expected to reach US$7.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. According to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies, more than 200 million people worldwide suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 235 million suffered from asthma in 2014. Furthermore, the source said that more than 50 million people are suffering from occupational lung disease. Diseases every year. Thus, the ever-increasing target patient population is anticipated to drive growth.

Adoption of innovative technologies such as computed tomography (CT) for COPD diagnosis is expected to drive growth. The second new technology in the acute medical management of COPD is the pulse oximeter which is used for outpatient monitoring. Airway management plays a key role in the diagnosis and management of COPD.

Furthermore, with recent technological innovations, the use of noninvasive mechanical ventilation (NIV) for the management of COPD has increased by 12.1%. Along with technological advancements, the use of digital radiography (X-ray) and advanced portable spirometers is gaining momentum in the respiratory disease testing/diagnosis market.

Highlights of Respiratory Disease Testing Market Report

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid technological advancements are the two major factors driving the growth of the market

On the basis of products, imaging tests to hold largest share in 2022 due to rapid growth and adoption of innovative technologies

On the basis of application, tuberculosis was the largest market in 2022 due to the increasing prevalence of the disease globally

On the basis of end-use, the hospital segment held the largest share in 2022 and is projected to grow over the forecast period due to increase in hospitalizations and increasing preference for hospital treatment.

North America to dominate the respiratory disease testing market in 2022. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases like COPD and asthma, increasing demand for early diagnosis and increasing awareness among patients about the benefits of early diagnosis are responsible for the dominance.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as improvements in health care infrastructure and increased patient awareness about the availability of new diagnostic technologies for respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma.

Some of the major players competing in this market include, but are not limited to, Becton Dickinson (CareFusion Corporation); Koninklijke Philips NV (Respironics); ResMed Company; Fischer & Paykel; And Medtronic. These players are strong brands in the market as they have wide product portfolios in the respiratory disease diagnostics market.

Company Profile

abbott

B.D

Koninklijke Philips NV

racemade

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Limited

Medtronic

biomérieux

Carestream Health

SDI Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 90 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $6.18 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $7.75 billion compound annual growth rate 2.8% Area covered global

Main topics covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. market Outlook

2.2. segment outlook

2.2.1. product approach

2.2.2. application approach

2.2.3. end-use approach

2.2.4. regional approach

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Respiratory Disease Testing Market Changes, Trends and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. core market approach

3.1.2. Related/Supporting Market Approach

3.2. Entry and Growth Potential Mapping

3.3. market dynamics

3.3.1. market driver analysis

3.3.2. market restraint analysis

3.4. Respiratory Disease Testing Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis – Porter’s

3.4.2. pestle analysis

Chapter 4. Respiratory Disease Testing: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1. Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Highlights

4.2. Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Movement and Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030

4.3. imaging tests

4.3.1. Imaging Testing Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. respiratory measurement device

4.5. blood gas test

Chapter 5. Respiratory Disease Testing: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1. Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Highlights

5.2. Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Movement and Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030

5.3. chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

5.3.1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. lung cancer

5.5. asthma

5.6. tuberculosis

Chapter 6. Respiratory Disease Testing: End-Use Projections and Trend Analysis

6.1. Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Highlights

6.2. Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Movement and Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030

6.3. hospital

6.4. Physician Clinic

6.5. Clinical Laboratories

Chapter 7. Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1. regional outlook

7.2. Respiratory Disease Testing Market by Region: Key Market Takeaways

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments and Impact Analysis by Key Market Players

8.2. market participant classification

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market

Source: www.globenewswire.com