Global regulators prioritize tackling non-bank leverage by 2024

by Hugh Jones

LONDON (Reuters) – Global financial regulators said on Wednesday that tackling hidden leverage in the multi-trillion dollar “shadow banking” sector is a priority for next year, but the challenge of access to data could hamper the process.

The G20’s Financial Stability Board (FSB) and IOSCO, a global group of securities market regulators, on Wednesday issued tighter liquidity management guidance for asset managers of open-ended investment funds, which adds to existing guidance for money market funds. , which is a member of the FSB and IOSCO. Commit to applying.

Both types of funds are part of the $218 trillion non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI) sector, which also includes hedge funds, asset funds and insurance companies. It now accounts for almost half of all global financial assets, and is also called “shadow banking” given its role in the economy.

FSB Secretary General John Schindler said further regulatory scrutiny of non-banks would be a priority for 2024, with a focus on leverage.

“This will probably be a big attention grabber because it’s hard to track leverage within NBFIs, it’s hard for us in the central banking community to monitor it,” Schindler told Reuters.

IOSCO President Jean-Paul Servais said, “Leverage can go in all directions. The challenge, we must make clear, is about data.” “This (data) will be the challenge before we even think about possible policy initiatives.”

Much of the data needed is out of reach of securities watchdogs, but Servais said he was confident that, by working with central banks through the FSB, the data challenge could be addressed.

Schindler said regulators aim to prepare policy proposals to deal with leverage by late 2024 or early 2025.

Cooperation between the FSB and IOSCO on regulating non-banks has in the past influenced buffers on whether non-banks should be treated like banks and required to hold capital buffers.

On Wednesday, for the first time, FSB and IOSCO jointly presented recommendations on NBFIs.

“It means we need each other,” Servais said.

“We’re moving forward in step with each other,” Schindler said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)

