Global regulators have proposed stricter scrutiny of voluntary carbon markets. WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM

by Hugh Jones

LONDON (Reuters) – A global securities watchdog on Sunday proposed 21 safeguards to improve integrity, transparency and enforcement in voluntary carbon markets (VCMs), an area of ​​growing importance to efforts to combat climate change.

IOSCO, which brings together market watchdogs from Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States, launched a 90-day public consultation on a set of good practices for national regulators to implement.

“VCM has gained significant importance in recent years. But for these markets to succeed, they need integrity – both environmental and financial,” Rodrigo Buenaventura, chair of IOSCO’s sustainable finance taskforce, said at an event at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Sunday.

The two-week UN talks, which began on November 30, are addressing the debate over whether ending fossil fuel use in the first place should be given priority over promoting technologies that reduce emissions. Can capture.

VCMs cover pollution-reduction projects, such as reforestation, renewable energy, biogas and solar power, which generate carbon credits that companies purchase to offset their emissions and meet net-zero targets.

Banks, investment funds and speculators also buy credits in the hope of reselling them at a higher price, IOSCO said.

IOSCO raised the possibility of closer scrutiny of carbon markets last year when it said it was concerned quality and double counting of credits left the sector open to fraud.

IOSCO, whose members are committed to implementing agreed rules, seeks to standardize terminology in VCM, a sector that Morgan Stanley Bank expects to grow from $2 billion in 2020 to about $250 billion by 2050.

IOSCO said national regulators could require companies to disclose their use of carbon credits, and there should be better fraud and market manipulation safeguards on platforms that trade credits.

VCMs are distinct from government-regulated carbon markets, such as the emissions trading scheme in the European Union, the world’s largest.

Good practice “may include comprehensive disclosures on the project development process, verification and auditing methods, and entities responsible for measurement, reporting and verification,” IOSCO said.

For daily comprehensive coverage on COP28 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here. As an FYI the full link is:

https://www.reuters.com/newsletters/reuters-sustainable-switch/?utm_source=site&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=cop28

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Source: wtaq.com